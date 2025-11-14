403
Mexican Peso Holds The Line As IPC Cools From Record Five Leaders And Laggards
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The peso trades near 18.33 per dollar in early dealings, a touch firmer than Thursday's close after an overnight bounce from the 18.24–18.26 support band.
The dollar index hovers around the low-99s, still soft on changing Fed-cut odds, which keeps carry-friendly currencies supported. Locally, the tone remains“cautious easing” after Banxico's recent 25 bp trim, with still-positive real rates anchoring the currency.
Thursday's session told a two-part story. In FX, USD/MXN tested 18.24, then rebounded toward 18.34 as the greenback steadied into the U.S. close. On the four-hour chart, MACD flipped up and RSI recovered from sub-40, pointing to a tactical bounce toward 18.38–18.45 resistance.
On the daily chart, the broader trend is still gently lower from early-November highs; price sits beneath clustered moving averages with daily MACD negative but flattening and RSI around the mid-40s.
That keeps 18.24/18.20 as key support; a daily close above 18.45 would neutralize the short-term down-bias. Equities cooled after setting all-time highs earlier in the week above 64,000.
The S&P/BMV IPC fell roughly 1.1% on Thursday to the 62,500 area as global risk sold off and rate-cut optimism faded.
EWW, the Mexico ETF, slipped about 1.1% on Wednesday's NAV and showed no meaningful new flow prints into the U.S. close. Oil 's drift near the low-$60s mid-week removed a modest tailwind for heavyweight defensives.
Top five winners (Thursday close): Kimberly-Clark de México A; Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR B); Industrias Peñoles; Grupo Televisa CPO; Orbia.
Top five losers (Thursday close): Qualitas; Volaris; Grupo Bimbo; Grupo Financiero Banorte; Grupo Carso.
Fundamentals still lean peso-supportive: a wide real-rate cushion, stable fiscal guidance, and resilient services activity. The near-term risks are external-U.S. data swings that jerk the dollar and equities, and any sharp rise in Treasury yields that crimps carry.
For today, watch whether DXY extends its bounce and whether USD/MXN can clear 18.45; failure there would reopen 18.24/18.20, while a break points to 18.60.
On the IPC, momentum has cooled on four-hour signals, but the daily uptrend from late summer holds unless the index loses the 62,200–62,400 shelf decisively.
Fundamentals still lean peso-supportive: a wide real-rate cushion, stable fiscal guidance, and resilient services activity. The near-term risks are external-U.S. data swings that jerk the dollar and equities, and any sharp rise in Treasury yields that crimps carry.
For today, watch whether DXY extends its bounce and whether USD/MXN can clear 18.45; failure there would reopen 18.24/18.20, while a break points to 18.60.
On the IPC, momentum has cooled on four-hour signals, but the daily uptrend from late summer holds unless the index loses the 62,200–62,400 shelf decisively.
