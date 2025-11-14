403
Chilean Peso Firms As Copper Steadies IPSA Cools After Record Run
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean peso traded around 929–933 per dollar this morning, firmer than Thursday's lows, as a softer U.S. dollar and resilient copper kept risk appetite intact.
The dollar index hovered near the 99 handle after a week of slippage, removing a headwind for Latin American FX and giving CLP room to recover.
On the 4-hour USD/CLP chart, price rebounded from 926–927 but remains below the 50/100/200 EMAs. MACD is negative with a mild hook higher and RSI has lifted from the low-30s-an oversold bounce within a short-term downtrend.
The daily chart shows candles hugging the lower Bollinger band, RSI near 33 and a firmly negative MACD. Unless DXY stages a fresh upswing or copper weakens sharply, the bias favors a grind toward 920–923 support, with initial resistance layered at 938–944.
Equities in Santiago paused after a powerful multi-week rally. The S&P IPSA closed Thursday at 9,710.38, down 1.85% from recent highs, a move that looks like routine profit-taking rather than a break in trend.
Chile exposure continues to attract foreign interest: turnover in the iShares MSCI Chile ETF outpaced recent averages, consistent with active allocation to a copper-levered market even as global risk sentiment wobbled.
Under the surface, rate and inflation dynamics remain supportive. October inflation cooled to 3.4% year over year while the policy rate sits near 5.0%, preserving positive real carry that helps cushion the peso-provided copper stays constructive and fiscal rhetoric doesn't spook investors.
Top movers on the IPSA (Thursday close)
Winners: Aguas Andinas (+3.35%), Bicecorp (+4.74%), AFP Habitat (+3.98%), AFP Provida (+3.89%), CAP (+1.46%).
Losers: Cencosud (−3.70%), Banco de Crédito e Inversiones (−3.46%), Banco de Chile (−2.86%), Itaú CorpBanca (−2.72%), CMPC (−2.51%).
What to watch today: intraday copper headlines on inventories and mine supply (fastest transmission channel into CLP); DXY's trajectory around 99; USD/CLP support at 920–923 and resistance at 938–944; and whether IPSA holds the 9,560–9,600 cushion. Sustained foreign flows would argue the equity uptrend remains intact despite near-term volatility.
