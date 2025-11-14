Knee-Assist Exosuit Market To Exceed US $3.59 Billion By 2029, With 20.5% CAGR: The Business Research Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Knee-Assist Exosuit Market From 2025 To 2029?The exosuit market specifically designed for knee assistance has seen remarkable growth in the last few years. The market is projected to expand from $1.41 billion in 2024 to $1.70 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. The significant growth observed in the previous years can be linked to several factors - the escalating prevalence of endometriosis, heightened awareness regarding women's reproductive health, increased demand for non-invasive treatments, the proliferation of mobile health apps, expanded internet and smartphone usage, an upsurge in clinical studies focusing on digital therapeutics, and the amplified healthcare spending on chronic gynecological conditions.

In the coming years, the market size for knee-assist exosuits is projected to exponentially increase, with an estimation of reaching $3.60 billion in 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. This surge during the forecast period could be attributed to various factors such as the growing use of personalized digital health solutions, a heightened focus on patient monitoring from remote locations, an increased demand for patient-centered integrated platforms, the proliferation of telehealth infrastructure, substantial investments in the digital therapeutics sector, boosting governmental support for digital health programs and a rising requirement for cost-effective management solutions for endometriosis. The forecast period is also expected to see major trends such as advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, breakthroughs in wearable health device technology, enhancements in patient engagement platforms, the incorporation of real-time symptom tracking capabilities, upscaling research and development initiatives in digital therapeutics, widening of data-driven treatment methods, and the emergence of therapeutic apps with multiple functionalities.

Download a free sample of the knee-assist exosuit market report:



What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Knee-Assist Exosuit Market?

The surge in musculoskeletal disorders is projected to stimulate the expansion of the knee-assist exosuit market. Musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) are health issues that impact the muscles, bones, joints, or connective tissues, creating discomfort and restricting physical functions. The increased occurrence of these disorders is often due to sedentary lifestyles leading to weakened muscles and joints and excessive strain due to inactivity. Knee-assist exosuits can alleviate the impact of musculoskeletal disorders by minimizing knee joint strain, supporting mobility, and aiding in rehabilitation, leading to improved mobility and pain relief. For example, data from the UK government agency, GOV, in January 2024 indicates that in 2023, 18.4% of individuals over the age of 16 reported having a long-term musculoskeletal condition, up from 17.6% in 2022. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders is accelerating the growth of the knee-assist exosuit market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Knee-Assist Exosuit Market?

Major players in the Knee-Assist Exosuit Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Lockheed Martin Corporation

. Ottobock

. Arc'teryx Equipment Inc.

. Lifeward Ltd.

. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

. Fourier Intelligence Co. Ltd.

. Hypershell

. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

. Dnsys Z1 Knee Exoskeleton

. ABLE Human Motion S.L.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Knee-Assist Exosuit Market In The Globe?

Key players in the knee-assist exosuit marketplace are directing their efforts towards the creation of cutting-edge solutions such as lightweight, artificially intelligent knee exoskeletons. These are aimed at enhancing locomotion, alleviating joint strain, and promoting rehabilitation in individuals suffering from musculoskeletal conditions. A lightweight AI-equipped knee exoskeleton can be described as a wearable robotic gadget specifically engineered to augment and facilitate knee motion. It uses artificial intelligence to adjust to the user's walking pattern and furnish individualized assistance, all while maintaining comfort and lightness for prolonged usage. For instance, in July 2025, Dnsys, an exoskeleton firm based in South Korea, introduced the Dnsys Z1, a wearable knee-support device purposed to aid mobility and ease joint tension. This device provides a significant strength amplification of up to 50% to the user's legs and lessens the strain on knee joints by doubling the user's body weight, effectively making the action of moving feel as though its up to 44 lbs lighter. The AI-powered adaptive assistance reacts in milliseconds to provide a custom, natural support for a variety of activities including walking and climbing. Each leg piece weighs a mere 1.5 lbs and is built to resist weather conditions, enhancing endurance for outdoor explorations and routine mobility requirements.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Knee-Assist Exosuit Market Segments

The knee-assist exosuitmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Soft Exosuits, Rigid Exosuits, Hybrid Exosuits

2) By Mobility Type: Active, Passive

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Others Distribution channel

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Rehabilitation Centers, Homecare, Industrial, Military And Defense, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Soft Exosuits: Cable Driven Systems, Pneumatic Actuated Systems, Elastic Band Assist Systems

2) By Rigid Exosuits: Powered Motorized Joint Systems, Passive Spring-Loaded Frame Systems, Hydraulic Actuated Mechanisms

3) By Hybrid Exosuits: Soft-Rigid Combination Exosuits, Pneumatic-Rigid Hybrid Exosuits, Electro-Mechanical Hybrid Exosuits

View the full knee-assist exosuit market report:



Which Regions Are Dominating The Knee-Assist Exosuit Market Landscape?

In the Knee-Assist Exosuit Global Market Report 2025, North America took the lead as the biggest region in 2024. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most significant growth in the ensuing period. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Knee-Assist Exosuit Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Medical Exoskeleton Global Market Report 2025

report/medical-exoskeleton-global-market-report

Knee Implants Global Market Report 2025

report/knee-implants-global-market-report

Military Exoskeleton Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

report/military-exoskeleton-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: