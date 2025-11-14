Ariana Grande Left Shaken After Fan Charges At Her Serial Invader Sparks Safety Concerns

Ariana Grande faced a frightening moment on the yellow carpet of the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore on November 13, when a man suddenly leapt over the barricade and lunged towards her, leaving the cast and crew visibly stunned.

Grande, who stars as Glinda in the highly anticipated film, was posing alongside Michelle Yeoh, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum and director Jon M. Chu when the unidentified man sprinted onto the carpet and wrapped his arms around her.

Security reacted within seconds, but it was Erivo who moved first - pushing the intruder away before pulling Grande into a protective hug as Yeoh closed in from the other side. Within moments, the cast had formed a human shield around the shaken singer-actor.

Videos of the incident, now circulating widely online, show the man - known digitally as 'Pyjama Man' - breaching security and charging straight at Grande. Hours later, he reposted the footage on social media, writing:“Dear Ariana Grande, Thank you for letting me jump on the Yellow Carpet with you.”

What initially appeared to be a shocking one-off intrusion has now sparked global outrage, after it emerged that Pyjama Man is a serial stage and celebrity invader. He has previously stormed concerts and public events featuring Katy Perry, The Weeknd, The Chainsmokers and even leapt onto the field during the India–Australia World Cup final to hug Virat Kohli - twice.

Singapore police have since taken him into custody, and the incident has intensified conversations around celebrity safety, event security and the disturbing trend of content-driven boundary crossing.