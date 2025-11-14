Ministry Of Finance Announces Budget For Q3 2025 Total Revenues Reach QR49.155Bn

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Finance announced yesterday the state's public budget recorded a deficit of QR1.432bn during the third quarter of 2025 (July, August, and September), which was financed through debt instruments.

In a statement published on its official X platform, the Ministry of Finance explained that the total revenues for the aforementioned quarter amounted to approximately QR49.155bn, a decrease of 4.1 percent compared to Q3 of 2024.

Total expenditures reached approximately QR50.587bn, a decrease of 1.2 percent compared to the same quarter of 2024.

The statement added that oil revenues during the third quarter of 2025 amounted to QR43.356bn, while non-oil revenues reached QR5.799bn, based on an average oil price of $68.1 per barrel during the same period.

The Ministry of Finance indicated that expenditures during the same quarter were distributed as follows: QR17.190bn for salaries and wages, QR19.597bn for current expenditures, while major capital expenditures amounted to QR12.623bn, and minor capital expenditures amounted to QR1.177bn.