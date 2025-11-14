Explainer: Why Europe Is Bringing Back Conscription





MENAFN - Swissinfo) Europe's shortage of professional soldiers, amid mounting concerns over Russian military ambitions, is forcing countries to revisit the idea of conscription. Switzerland is no exception, with debate intensifying ahead of a key vote on civic duty. This content was published on November 14, 2025 - 09:00 9 minutes

The Russian threat to Europe is at its highest level since the Cold War. Russian drones and airplanes have repeatedly violated the airspace of members of NATO, forcing the military defence alliance to scramble fighter jets in response.

Despite Moscow's denials, European intelligence agencies also warn of increasing Russian-led espionage, cyberattacks and sabotage targeting critical infrastructure.

Governments across Europe have responded by ramping up spending on weapons. The real struggle, though, is finding enough soldiers to wield them, prompting some nations to turn to conscription or at least consider the possibility.

Here's an overview of how various European countries have responded and what's at stake in the next Swiss vote on conscription.

It's a remarkable reversal after decades of decline in European soldiering.

After the end of the Cold War, apparent changes in security needs prompted many European countries to curb military spending and end conscription. In a European Organisation of Military Associations (EUROMIL) surveyExternal link of member associations from 15 nations, overall troop numbers were reduced in around two-thirds of countries. The cuts for all survey respondents averaged 16% between 2010 and 2020.

Those declines started during a period when European nations felt secure enough following the collapse of communism in Russia and Eastern Europe to scale back military spending and redirect funds towards public services and social welfare, a benefit to citizens that became known as the peace dividend.

But faced again with Russian aggression, beginning with its 2014 invasion of Ukraine and annexation of Crimea, countries such as Lithuania (in 2015), Sweden (in 2018) and Latvia have restored or expanded conscription.

US pressure for Europe to fund more of its own defence has added momentum. At a summit in June, NATO re-emphasised its push to expand armed forces by setting a goal for member states to boost defence spending to 5% of economic output by 2035. Europe would require at least 300,000 more troops without US support, estimate the Brussels-based Bruegel research institute and the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

The European Parliament's research arm wroteExternal link that conscription has once again become an important option for boosting numbers and strengthening military readiness.

Which countries have revived conscription recently?

Croatia, Germany and Denmark are already adapting recruitment policies. Switzerland, which has maintained conscription since the modern federal state was founded in the 19th century, is debating whether to limit citizens' ability to opt for civilian service rather than the military.

In October, Croatia's parliament voted to revive compulsory service after a gap of 17 years. The new law requires men who turn 18 to undergo medical evaluations by year-end, with two months of basic training scheduled from next year. The country will seek to enlist about 18,000 men annually. Conscientious objectors may opt for civilian service instead, while women remain exempt.

Germany starts a new military service model next year combining voluntary enlistment with the option to trigger compulsory service if volunteer targets are not met. All 18-year-old men will be required to complete a questionnaire covering their skills, health and willingness to serve. Germany aims to increase its armed forces by 80,000 troops to a total of 260,000 by 2035 to meet NATO commitments.

Denmark began including women in the military this summer, equalising requirements for all those aged 18.

The trend of shrinking militaries goes beyond the European Union. The British Army is predicted to dip below 70,000 personnel for the first time since the early 1800s. Australia relaxed its recruitment standards in 2024 to attract more volunteers, including eligible foreign nationals.

Demographic shifts are creating further challenges. In South Korea, a plummeting birth rate has slashed military ranks by 110,000 over six years, sparking debate about conscripting women. Japan 's Self-Defense Forces have a deficit of about 23,000 personnel out of 247,000 authorised posts, with 2023 seeing recruitment at just 51% of the target, the lowest on record.​

Ukraine, now in its fourth year of war, faces acute shortages, expanding eligibility to those over 60. Russian casualties have reportedly surpassed one million, highlighting the immense challenge of maintaining troop levels while conducting its invasion.

Is Switzerland's conscription system as secure as it looks

Switzerland has maintained conscription since the creation of its 1848 federal constitution. All adult men are required to serve, completing about five months of recruit school followed by periodic refresher courses until around the age of 35. Women can serve if they want to.

The Swiss Armed Forces target a strength of 100,000, with an“effective strength” – including those who are in training or still liable for mobilisation – legally capped at 140,000. In 2024 the actual number reached nearly 147,000, an“oversupply”, according to the defence ministry. Yet the ministry also warns of an impending drop.

Following a cut in the service obligation from 12 to ten years in 2018, effective strength is estimated to fall below the maximum after 2028 and may not recover until the mid-2030s.

Modern service is a different beast from the military drafts of old. Most European governments now favour selective or lottery-based systems that combine volunteer enlistment with limited conscription. In Sweden and Lithuania, only a small proportion of eligible youth are called up each year.

All EU member states with active conscription recognise the rights of conscientious objectors and offer the option to enrol in alternative service, usually civil or unarmed, according to European Parliament researchers.

Switzerland also has its civilian service, which allows objectors to deploy in areas such as social welfare, education or environmental protection. Though longer than military service, it is considered an equivalent civic contribution.

