🌿Cloud Forest Botanicals Expands Wellness Reach Across Panama Following CBD-From-Hemp Legalization

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)It's a fact. People can't sleep. They are anxious and stressed. They suffer from aches and pains. Many turn to pharmaceuticals for relief. Others seek a more holistic, complementary path to wellness.Cloud Forest Botanicals has been at the forefront of alternative wellness options in Panama since 2011. Now, thanks to the Panamanian government's passage of the new hemp law (Law 242, March 2025), the company can legally combine organic, potent CBD with its traditional herbal tinctures and creams. All products are handmade in small batches using high-quality, ethically sourced botanicals.In March 2025, Panama legalized the use of CBD from hemp (zero THC), opening the door to carefully regulated, non-intoxicating products that support everyday well-being. Cloud Forest Botanicals has since secured a MICI permit to import certified organic CBD and incorporate it into its formulas. MINSA has now approved eight of the company's botanical tinctures and blends, with five additional products pending review.

It is important to note that Panama's new hemp law (Law 242 of March 2025) is distinct from the Medical Marijuana legislation passed over four years ago. The hemp law regulates the use of industrial-hemp-derived cannabinoids such as CBD for cosmetic, nutritional, and wellness applications. By contrast, the Medical Marijuana law governs controlled cannabis products with THC content, restricted to pharmaceutical or therapeutic use under medical supervision. Cloud Forest Botanicals operates exclusively under the hemp-based wellness framework.

“This is a huge step forward for the wellbeing industry in Panama,” said Dr. Rod Gottula, medical advisor to Cloud Forest Botanicals.“Our mission is to provide safe, effective, plant-based alternatives that promote balance, healing, and calm-without the risks associated with psychoactive compounds.”

With more than 15 years of experience in herbal formulation, Cloud Forest Botanicals continues to expand its retail partnerships across Panama-including Boquete, Panama City, and Azuero-and plans to launch an Ask Dr. Rod educational series on CBD wellness this fall.



About Cloud Forest Botanicals

Founded in 2011 in the misty highlands of Boquete, Cloud Forest Botanicals has been a pioneer in Panama's herbal wellness movement. The company crafts herbal tinctures, creams, and potent CBD blends that combine traditional plant wisdom with modern formulation science. Each small batch is handmade with care from high-quality, ethically sourced botanicals, supporting both people and planet.



