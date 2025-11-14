JINGDONG HOLDING GERMANY GMBH / Key word(s): Tender Offer

Initial acceptance period of JD's offer for CECONOMY AG completed – Additional acceptance period runs until 27 November 2025

14.11.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Initial acceptance period of JD's offer for CECONOMY AG completed – Additional acceptance period runs until 27 November 2025

JD secured 45.5% of CECONOMY's share capital and voting rights, including shares tendered under irrevocable undertakings from Convergenta, Haniel, freenet, and Beisheim

Total shareholding of 70.9% in combination with the retained stake of JD's future partner Convergenta upon completion of the Offer

Remaining shareholders have last opportunity to tender shares at an Offer Price of EUR 4.60 per share during the additional acceptance period from 14 November to 27 November 2025

Offer representing an attractive premium of c. 42.6% to the 3 months VWAP as of 23 July 2025, the day prior to CECONOMY's ad-hoc release confirming advanced discussions with JD A delisting of CECONOMY might be implemented shortly after the completion of the Offer Beijing, China / Düsseldorf, Germany – 14 November 2025: JINGDONG HOLDING GERMANY GMBH (the "Bidder"), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of JD, Inc. (together with the Bidder and other companies of JD group "JD"), has published the official results of its voluntary public takeover offer (the“Offer”) for all shares of CECONOMY AG (“CECONOMY” or the“Company”; the "CECONOMY Shares", ISIN: DE0007257503) at the end of the initial acceptance period. At the end of the initial acceptance period on 10 November 2025 at 24:00 hours (Frankfurt am Main local time), the Offer was accepted for a total of 220,934,545 CECONOMY shares. This is equivalent to c. 45.5% of the share capital of and voting rights in CECONOMY, including an aggregate 31.7% of the total share capital which the Bidder had already secured through irrevocable undertakings with the shareholders Convergenta, Haniel, freenet, and Beisheim. This results in a total shareholding of 70.9% in CECONOMY in combination with the retained stake of JD's future partner Convergenta. “The high acceptance ratio during the initial acceptance period is a sign of trust and confidence by the markets into our cash offer to CECONOMY shareholders. We are convinced that this is an attractive offer, reflecting a premium of approximately 42.6% over the unaffected share price, and supported by the strong backing of shareholders as well as CECONOMY's Management Board and Supervisory Board. The Offer provides existing shareholders with near-term liquidity prior to a potential delisting,” said Ian Su Shan, CFO of JD. CECONOMY shareholders who have not yet tendered their shares have the last opportunity to accept the Offer within the additional acceptance period, which has already started today, 14 November, 2025 and ends on 27 November 2025, at 24:00 hours (Frankfurt am Main local time) / 18:00 hours (New York local time). The attractive offer price of EUR 4.60 per share in cash (the "Offer Price") represents a premium of c. 42.6% to the three-month volume weighted average share price (“VWAP”) as of 23 July 2025, the day prior to CECONOMY's ad-hoc release confirming advanced discussions with JD. Shareholders who remain invested may face the risk of holding a less liquid stock with reduced financial reporting and limited opportunities to sell their shares. A delisting might be implemented shortly after the completion of the Offer. Details on how the Offer can be accepted are set out in the Offer Document. CECONOMY shareholders should contact their respective custodian bank to tender their shares and inquire about any relevant deadlines set by their custodian bank that may require actions prior to the formal end of the additional acceptance period. Completion of the Offer remains subject to customary regulatory clearances, including merger control, foreign investment and EU foreign subsidies approvals that are set out in the Offer Document and to the extent such clearances have not already been received. Subject to the fulfilment of these conditions and approvals, the closing of the Offer is expected to take place in the first half of 2026. The Offer Document and other information pertaining to the Offer (in both English and German language) are available at . *** About JD JD is a global leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The company's cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries. JD's business has expanded across retail, technology, logistics, health, property development, industrials, private label, insurance and international business. Ranking 44 on the Fortune Global 500, JD is China's largest retailer by revenue. The company reported revenue of USD 158.8 billion (EUR 152.8 billion) in the financial year ended December 31, 2024. In the nine months of the current financial year that ended on 30 September 2025, JD reported revenue of USD 134.4 billion (EUR 114.5 billion). JD has been listed on NASDAQ since 2014, and on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2020. For media resources please visit . About CECONOMY CECONOMY AG simplifies life in the digital world. The company is a leader for concepts and brands such as MediaMarkt, MediaWorld and Saturn in the consumer electronics sector in Europe. The companies in the CECONOMY portfolio have billions of consumer contacts per year and offer products, services and solutions that make life in the digital world as easy and convenient as possible. MediaMarktSaturn is a leading brand in the consumer electronics business in Europe. In this way, they create added value for customers and investors alike. Contacts Investor Relations ... Media Relations ... FTI Consulting Lutz Golsch +49 173 6517710 ... Robert Labas +49 175 601 2124 ... Important notice This announcement is for information purposes only and constitutes neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell CECONOMY Shares. The final terms of the Offer as well as other provisions relating to the Offer are set out in the Offer Document as approved for publication by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht). Investors and holders of CECONOMY Shares are strongly advised to read the Offer Document and all other documents relating to the Offer, as they contain important information. The Offer is implemented exclusively on the basis of the applicable provisions of German law, in particular the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG), and certain securities law provisions of the United States of America. The Offer is not conducted in accordance with the legal requirements of jurisdictions other than the Federal Republic of Germany or the United States of America (as applicable). Accordingly, no notices, filings, approvals, or authorizations for the Offer have been filed, caused to be filed or granted outside the Federal Republic of Germany or the United States of America (as applicable). Investors and holders of CECONOMY Shares cannot rely on being protected by the investor protection laws of any jurisdiction other than the Federal Republic of Germany or the United States of America (as applicable). This announcement may not be released or otherwise distributed in whole or in part, in any jurisdiction in which the Offer would be prohibited by applicable law. The Bidder, its financial advisors and its affiliates reserve the right, to the extent permitted by law, to directly or indirectly acquire additional CECONOMY Shares outside the Offer on or off the stock exchange, provided that such acquisitions or arrangements to acquire shares will comply with the applicable German statutory provisions and Rule 14e-5 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the " Exchange Act "). Information about such purchases will be disclosed in Germany to the extent required by applicable law. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Germany, such information also will be deemed to be publicly disclosed in the United States of America. The Offer published in this announcement relates to shares in a German company admitted to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are subject to the disclosure requirements, rules and practices applicable to companies listed in the Federal Republic of Germany, which differ from those of the United States of America and other jurisdictions in certain material respects. Any contract entered into with the Bidder as a result of the acceptance of the Offer will be governed exclusively by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany. It may be difficult for shareholders from the United States of America (or from elsewhere outside of Germany) to enforce certain rights and claims arising in connection with the Offer under United States of America federal securities laws (or other laws they are acquainted with) since the Bidder and the Company are located outside the United States of America (or the jurisdiction where the shareholder resides), and their respective officers and directors reside outside the United States of America (or the jurisdiction where the shareholder resides). It may not be possible to sue a non-United States of America company or its officers or directors in a non-United States of America court for violations of United States of America securities laws. It also may not be possible to compel a non-United States of America company or its subsidiaries to submit themselves to a United States of America court's judgment. To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, they are not statements of fact and are identified by the words“intend”,“will” and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, beliefs or current expectations and assumptions of the Bidder and the persons acting jointly with it. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections made by the Bidder and the persons acting jointly with it to the best of their knowledge, but are not guarantees of future accuracy (this applies in particular to circumstances beyond the control of the Bidder or the persons acting jointly with it). Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are usually beyond the Bidder's control or the control of the persons acting jointly with it. It should be taken into account that actual results or consequences in the future may differ materially from those indicated or contained in the forwardlooking statements. It cannot be ruled out that the Bidder and the persons acting jointly with it will in future change their intentions and estimates stated in documents or notifications or in the Offer Document published hereby. 14.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

