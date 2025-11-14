Assam Clears Rs 63,000 Cr Power Projects With Adani Group To Boost Energy Capacity

MENAFN - KNN India)Assam is set for a major expansion of its power infrastructure, with the state government awarding Letters of Award (LoA) to the Adani Group for energy projects totalling Rs 63,000 crore.

The projects aim to strengthen the state's energy capacity, support industrial growth and improve long-term power reliability in the Northeast.

Under the awards, Adani Power Ltd will invest Rs 48,000 crore to develop a 3,200 MW thermal power plant, while Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) will invest Rs 15,000 crore to set up two pumped storage plants (PSPs) with a combined capacity of 2,700 MW.

When commissioned, the thermal power plant, one of the largest proposed facilities in the region, will add substantial base-load capacity to Assam's grid.

The project will be developed under the Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) model, with coal linkage secured under the Government of India's SHAKTI policy.

AGEL has also received an LoA for 500 MW of dedicated energy storage, to be supplied through the pumped storage projects. The PSPs will help stabilise the grid and ensure reliable electricity supply during peak demand.

The pumped storage plants are expected to play a key role in integrating renewable energy sources by storing excess power and releasing it as needed. This will support Assam's transition to cleaner energy pathways and reduce dependence on conventional power during peak hours.

According to project estimates, the initiatives will generate 20,000–25,000 direct and indirect jobs during the construction phase and sustain around 3,500 jobs during operations. The projects are also expected to spur opportunities for local contractors and service providers.

The state government said the projects will play a key role in enhancing energy security, enabling industrial growth and strengthening economic activity across the region.

The additional capacity is expected to improve power reliability for industries and MSME clusters across the state, reducing outages and supporting expansion.

