PHCC Conference To Welcome Over 1,000 Global Participants

DOHA: Assistant Managing Director of Quality and Workforce Development at the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Dr. Zelaikha Al Wahedi affirmed that the 6th International Primary Health Care Conference (IPHCC)-held this year under the theme“Inspiring Tomorrow: The Power of Collaboration in Primary Health Care”-reflects Qatar's leading position in advancing the health sector and strengthening its efficiency and sustainability.

She explained that the conference, held under the patronage of the Minister of Public Health, aligns with the national vision that places human health at the forefront of development priorities, and emphasizes the importance of building a healthcare system rooted in knowledge, prevention, and innovation.

Dr. Al Wahedi noted that this year's conference welcomes more than 1,000 experts, academics, and healthcare practitioners from around the world, representing leading global research and medical institutions.

She added that such wide participation reflects the international trust PHCC enjoys as a pioneering scientific center and underscores the success of previous conference editions in establishing it as a global platform for scientific dialogue and the exchange of leading international experiences in primary healthcare.