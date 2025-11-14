QF's Qatar Leadership Conference Empowers Youth To Build Bridges Toward A More Sustainable Future

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Hundreds of students gathered at the Qatar Leadership Conference (QLC), organised by Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education (PUE), a regional initiative aimed at developing leadership, diplomacy, innovation, and critical thinking skills among youth, reinforcing QF's commitment to nurturing a generation capable of making a positive and lasting impact in their communities.

Held over two days under the theme“Bridging Worlds: Technology, Sustainability, and Social Change,” QLC featured 20 student-led sessions, workshops by 15 international experts and 20 local presenters, and the participation of 328 students representing 47 nationalities, including 167 Qatari students from 18 local schools and two international schools from outside Qatar.

Amina Hassan, Head of THIMUN Qatar, one of the initiatives under QF's Pre-University Education umbrella, said:“We recognised the need to train students in a deeper and more holistic way. What began as a Model United Nations training evolved into a national platform for leadership.

Each year, we worked to expand the conference to include more schools, topics, and opportunities for students to share their knowledge, passion, and creativity.” Hassan noted that this year's edition focused on 11 key themes, including mental health, communication, career development, entrepreneurship, and business innovation. The programme featured a diverse lineup of speakers, ranging from local entrepreneurs, graduates, and university students to international experts representing China, India, Nigeria, the UK, and US.