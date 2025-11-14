Bihar Election: PM Modi Stays In Heart Of Bihar, Says Nityanand Rai

'PM Modi Stays in the Heart of Bihar': Nityanand Rai

Emphasising trends projecting National Democratic Alliance's massive victory in the Bihar assembly elections, Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai termed it proof that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains in the hearts of people. He thanked the citizens of Bihar for their support, stating that they have demonstrated a desire for development in the state. "The people of Bihar have given NDA a huge majority. I want to thank the people of the state. People have shown that they want development for the state. The people of Bihar have shown their faith in the world's most popular leader, Narendra Modi. It has been proven today that Bihar stays in the heart of PM Modi and PM Modi stays in the heart of Bihar," Nityanand Rai told ANI.

NDA Takes Commanding Lead in Early Trends

As counting progresses for the Bihar Assembly elections, early leads indicate a strong and commanding lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), signalling what could be one of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's most decisive electoral victories. The trends suggest that the renewed JD(U)-BJP partnership, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide popularity, is steering the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) toward a sweeping mandate of over the 243 seat assembly.

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA has secured a combined total of 189 seats, with BJP leading in 876, JDU in 75, LJP 20, HAM 4 and RLM 4 as per data from the EC at 12:18 pm. RJD leads in 35 seats, Congress leads in 6, CPI(ML) lead 7, while CPI-M 1 and VIP lead in 0 seat each, taking the total to 49, as per data from the EC at 12:18 pm. Additionally, the BSP leads in one seat, and the AIMIM in three seats.

A Test of Trust for 'Sushashan Babu' Nitish Kumar

For Nitish Kumar, who has governed the state for nearly two decades, this election has been widely viewed as a test of both political endurance and public trust. Once celebrated as "Sushashan Babu" for pulling Bihar out of the shadows of what was often termed the "jungle raj," the Chief Minister has in recent years confronted signs of voter weariness and questions over his shifting political alignments. Despite this, the current trends reflect a noticeable shift on the ground, indicating that voters are reposing faith in his governance model once again.

Reinvigorated BJP-JD(U) Alliance Reshapes Battlefield

The return of a confident, coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance has significantly reshaped the battlefield this time. With Prime Minister Modi standing firmly beside Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, the coalition projected a united and reinvigorated front, emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, social schemes, and administrative stability.

The mix of PM Modi's national appeal and Bihar CM's extensive grassroots presence has created a formidable electoral force, one that appears poised to translate its political momentum into a landslide victory in Bihar. As Bihar reached the verdict stage, the PM Modi-Nitish partnership has emerged as the defining factor of the assembly election.

