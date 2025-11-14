Chamber Music Concert Leaves Listeners In Awe

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Evening of chamber music has taken place on the stage of the Chamber and Organ Music Hall, Azernews reports.

The concert program featured two remarkable works of the classical music repertoire, including Beethoven's String Quartet No. 4 in C minor (Op. 18) and Franck's String Quartet in D major. The musicians so impressed the audience that they were left in awe.

The Azerbaijan State String Quartet, established in 1998, boasts a rich repertoire that includes classical and contemporary compositions by both Azerbaijani and international composers.

The quartet is composed of esteemed musicians: Nazrin Aslanli (first violin), Khayala Abdullayeva (second violin), Vakhtang Imanov (viola), and Aleksey Miltikh (cello).

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique centre of classical music that perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble, as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous international projects, music festivals, and concerts by local and foreign musicians are regularly organised here.

In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.

The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies and offers of online concerts.

The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic Hall, the St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic, the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan, and the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic.