Number Of Victims Of Attack On Kyiv Rises To Four, Dozens Injured Including Children And Pregnant Woman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Our emergency services have been working since last night at the sites of the Russian strikes. It was a despicable attack. As of now, we know of dozens of people wounded, including children and a pregnant woman. Unfortunately, four people have died. My condolences to their families and loved ones,” the post reads.

Zelensky noted that during the attack, the Russians used about 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones.

According to Zelensky, the main target of the strikes was Kyiv, but the enemy also struck the Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions. According to preliminary data, the Russians used a Zircon missile in the Sumy region in the morning.

"Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko has already reported on the progress of rescue operations in the field. I thank everyone who is helping our people. Air Force Commander Anatolii Kryvonoshko also reported on the results of the air defense operations. I thank our soldiers for their excellent work," said the head of state.

He stressed that this was a deliberately calculated attack to cause as much damage as possible to people and civilian infrastructure. According to the President, the Azerbaijani Embassy in the capital was also damaged by debris from the Iskander missile.

“Ukraine is responding to these strikes with long-range force, and the world must stop these attacks against life with sanctions. Russia can still sell oil and build its schemes. All this must be stopped,” Zelensky emphasized.

According to information from the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, on Telegram, four people are known to have been killed and 27 wounded, two of whom are children.

All the wounded have received medical assistance. Fifteen people have been hospitalized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the consequences of the Russian attack carried out on the night of November 14 have been recorded in nine districts of Kyi v.