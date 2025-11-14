403
Seminar On 'The Role Of Literature In Shaping National Identity' Held At 11Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: A thought-provoking seminar on 'The Role of Literature in Shaping National Identity' was organized during the 11th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025 at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, bringing together eminent authors, diplomats, and cultural representatives for a meaningful exchange of ideas.
The session was inaugurated by Sona Sharma, Author; Vandana Rag, Fiction Writer; Vivek Mishra, Author; Michael Pal, Cultural Director, Embassy of Austria; Faisal Mahmud, Minister (Press), High Commission of Bangladesh; and Dr. Umapati Dixit, Renowned Author, Central Hindi Institute.
Each distinguished speaker shared their unique perspective on how literature serves as a mirror of a nation's soul and contributes to building its identity and values. The discussions highlighted how stories, poetry, and creative expressions reflect the struggles, aspirations, and collective consciousness of societies, helping to shape and sustain national character.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of the Global Literary Festival, in his address, said, "Literature has the power to define nations it preserves history, evokes emotion, and nurtures cultural pride. Writers are the true architects of identity and heritage through their words."
The seminar generated deep intellectual engagement, fostering cross-cultural dialogue and understanding among participants and guests from different countries.
Dr. Sushil Bharti, Festival Director, proposed a warm vote of thanks, appreciating the valuable insights shared by the panelists and the active participation of the audience.
The session concluded with a collective acknowledgment that literature remains one of the most powerful instruments in shaping the moral, cultural, and emotional fabric of a nation.
