TAP Played Pivotal Role In Strengthening Europe's Energy Security Over Past Five Years - European Commission (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has played a pivotal role in strengthening Europe's energy security over the past five years, European Commission spokesperson told Trend, as TAP marks its 5th anniversary of commercial operation on November 15.

“It has provided a new and strategic route for Azerbaijani gas to reach European markets, significantly diversifying the EU's energy supply and reducing dependency on traditional routes vulnerable to political and economic disruptions. TAP's reliable delivery of natural gas has enhanced the stability and competitiveness of the energy market in Europe, crucially supporting the European gas market during periods of energy challenges, especially those stemming from reliance on Russian supplies,” said the spokesperson.

The Commission representative pointed out that the EU remains committed to diversifying energy supplies and phasing out Russian fossil fuels by 2027.

“The REPowerEU Roadmap Regulation, currently under discussion with the co-legislators, opens up additional market opportunities for non-Russian suppliers. In this context TAP, as integral part of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), is a strategic route aimed at diversifying Europe's natural gas supply routes and sources. By drawing on Azerbaijan's gas production and export capacity, TAP has helped decrease EU's dependence on Russian pipeline gas. This diversification mitigates supply risks, enhances competition within the energy sector, and results in more competitive pricing. As part of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP contributes to a more diversified, reliable and secure gas supply to the EU,” noted the spokesperson.

The Commission representative said that the development of TAP has positively influenced the energy landscape and economic development of countries along its route, including Greece and Italy:“It has created numerous jobs during its construction and operational phases, contributed to regional economic activity, and enabled these countries to secure more stable gas supplies. By integrating into the broader European energy network, these countries have reinforced their energy security and fostered regional cooperation, leading to increased stability and economic interconnectivity”.

Talking about TAP's role in ensuring energy resilience during the period of energy transformation, the spokesperson noted that gas is a crucial transitional fuel in Europe's energy transition and efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

“TAP's role is vital by providing a stable source of gas, ensuring energy resilience, and acting as a bridge toward a more sustainable energy future. As we advance our decarbonisation goals, infrastructure like TAP can offer flexibility and security during this transition period and hence complement the integration of renewable energy sources,” said the Commission representative.



TAP's expansion

The spokesperson went on to add that the EU continues to closely collaborate with relevant stakeholders to explore the potential for expanding TAP's capacity in response to a changing energy landscape:“Since 2022, overall EU gas demand has declined due to energy savings and growth in renewable energy sources, but non-Russian gas remains essential to meet demand and ensure energy security.

As EU regulations do not allow to invest in international fossil fuel projects from the EU budget anymore, any expansion of TAP's transport infrastructure should be commercially viable based on market demand and pricing conditions. In this regard, TAP's regular market tests play a central role in assessing interest and determining the need for additional capacity in a transparent and non-discriminatory manner. As part of our efforts to diversify our gas supplies away from Russia, we aim to increase gas supplies to the EU through the Southern Gas Corridor and we are working with the Government of Azerbaijan and other SGC partners on this. Our strategic energy cooperation with Azerbaijan will hence remain vital to contribute to the EU's long-term energy security and decarbonisation goals.”

Moreover, the Commission representative noted that Azerbaijan's commitment to reducing methane emissions and enhancing regional electricity sector connectivity underscores its role in our shared commitment to the energy transition:“Azerbaijan's abundant renewable energy resources, particularly in the Caspian Sea, present excellent opportunities for European clean energy industry collaboration. We believe that this partnership can amplify efforts on both sides to transition toward more competitive and greener energy solutions, securing a sustainable energy future.”