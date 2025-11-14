BW Offshore: Dividend Information

Reference is made to the Q3 2025 Presentation released 14 November 2025.

BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore”) provides the following key information relating to its cash dividend for Q3 2025.

Cash dividend:

Cash dividend amount: USD 0.0625 per share

Declared currency: USD

Timeline:

Date of approval: 13 November 2025

Last day inclusive: 18 November 2025

Ex-date: 19 November 2025

Record date: 20 November 2025

Dividend payment date and delivery of Dividend Shares to shareholders: On or about 28 November 2025

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs and floating wind solutions. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets worldwide. BW Offshore has around 900 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act