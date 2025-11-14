BW Offshore: Dividend Information
Reference is made to the Q3 2025 Presentation released 14 November 2025.
BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore”) provides the following key information relating to its cash dividend for Q3 2025.
Cash dividend:
Cash dividend amount: USD 0.0625 per share
Declared currency: USD
Timeline:
Date of approval: 13 November 2025
Last day inclusive: 18 November 2025
Ex-date: 19 November 2025
Record date: 20 November 2025
Dividend payment date and delivery of Dividend Shares to shareholders: On or about 28 November 2025
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
...
About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs and floating wind solutions. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets worldwide. BW Offshore has around 900 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment