Islamabad Blast: Pakistan's Allegation On Afghanistan For Plotting Islamabad Suicide Bombings

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi claimed that Afghan nationals were behind two suicide bombings this week, one of them striking the capital Islamabad. Calling the situation alarming, he said investigations point directly toward suspects entering from Afghanistan. The statement has triggered fresh tension between the already strained neighbours.

