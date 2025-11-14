Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Islamabad Blast: Pakistan's Allegation On Afghanistan For Plotting Islamabad Suicide Bombings


2025-11-14 02:00:37
Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi claimed that Afghan nationals were behind two suicide bombings this week, one of them striking the capital Islamabad. Calling the situation alarming, he said investigations point directly toward suspects entering from Afghanistan. The statement has triggered fresh tension between the already strained neighbours.

AsiaNet News

