Messi Mania Grips Angola, Fans Erupt As Argentina Land In Luanda
Argentina's national team, managed by Lionel Scaloni, has touched down in Luanda to wrap up this international window with their final friendly against Angola, scheduled for Friday evening at the Estadio 11 de Novembro. Local kickoff is 17:00, with fans in Argentina tuning in at 13:00.
Spectacular Send-Off in Spain
Elche was the scene for Argentina's open training session before their African journey, captivating over 25,000 spectators at the Martínez Valero Stadium. The event showcased fan adoration and offered a rare glimpse into an intense hour-long practice. Scaloni's squad fine-tuned rondo exercises, group drills, and shooting routines-crucial elements as they prepare to test depth and versatility against Angola.
Mirá la ALEGRÍA que hay en ANGOLA por ver a LIONEL MESSIí recibieron al micro en la concentración TOTAL. twitter/xFJjR6QOL0
- Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) November 14, 2025
Warm Spanish Hospitality
The Argentine Football Association, led by Claudio Tapia, expressed appreciation to Elche Football Club for their hospitality and smooth management that facilitated an impressive training spectacle. The event set a high-energy tone for the rest of the tour.
#AHORA - EL MEJOR DEL MUNDO EN ÁFRICA: ¡ASÍ FUE LA LLEGADA DE LEO MESSI A ANGOLA! Mañana, el GOAT será titular... twitter/9J9zffMyjt
- SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) November 13, 2025
Final Test on African Soil
For the reigning world champions, Friday's fixture marks the last friendly of the FIFA international break. Scaloni will use this opportunity primarily to assess squad options, offering game time to fringe and emerging players while maintaining the core setup built around Argentina's World Cup-winning team. This strategy, intended to evaluate less frequently used talent, will help solidify selection ideas for upcoming competitive fixtures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks
CommentsNo comment