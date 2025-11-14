Nitish Kumar's Net Worth: A Look At Bihar CM's Wealth, Properties, And Income

Nitish Kumar, Bihar's long-serving Chief Minister, leads the Janata Dal (United) and has held office multiple times. Known for his governance focus, his declared assets total around ₹1.64 crore.

Nitish Kumar, born on March 1, 1951, in rural Bihar, has grown to become one of the most influential politicians in the state. Serving multiple terms as Chief Minister and leading the Janata Dal (United), he is known for his governance-focused approach and development initiatives. Despite his political stature, Nitish maintains an image of simplicity and modest living compared with many of his peers.

According to the latest disclosures, Nitish Kumar's total assets, including movable and immovable property, are valued at around ₹1.64 crore. Movable assets, such as cash, bank balances, and other belongings, total approximately ₹16.97 lakh, while his immovable property stands at roughly ₹1.48 crore. His cash and bank deposits are modest, with about ₹21,052 in cash and ₹60,811 across bank accounts.

Nitish's only declared property is a flat in Dwarka, New Delhi, valued at about ₹1.48 crore. He does not own luxury cars or expansive bungalows, which highlights his comparatively low-profile lifestyle, especially when many politicians flaunt assets worth several crores.

Nitish Kumar has had a long and influential political career in Bihar. He first became Chief Minister in 2000, serving a short term, and then returned to office in 2005. Since then, he has held the position multiple times, leading the state for several consecutive terms. As a leader of the Janata Dal (United), he has been part of various coalition governments and has played a key role in Bihar's political landscape for nearly two decades.

Nitish Kumar's lean asset profile reinforces his image as a disciplined and simple leader, a trait that resonates with many voters in Bihar. While wealth often signals power in politics, Nitish's influence comes from his ability to manage coalitions, deliver governance, and maintain public trust rather than his financial standing.