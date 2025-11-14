Bihar Dycm Sinha Confident Of NDA Win, Slams Tejashwi, Rahul Gandhi

Exit Polls Reflected Public Mandate, Says Bihar DyCM Vijay Sinha

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate for the Lakhisarai seat, Vijay Kumar Sinha, on Friday said that the public mandate predicted by the exit polls will translate into results in the Assembly elections. The majority of the exit polls predicted the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory in Bihar. Sinha told ANI, "The exit polls reflected the public mandate, what was anticipated is now turning into results. The trust shown by people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will give direction to the nation. Our result will be better than what the exit polls showed."

Slamming RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's CM face, Tejashwi Yadav, and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Sinha said that they spread an "atmosphere of madness." "They both are sitting on the post of LoP, but Appu and Pappu do not respect a Constitutional body. They spread an atmosphere of madness without thinking, so no one takes their words seriously," Bihar Deputy CM said.

Sinha offered prayers at the Jay Baba Govind Temple and Maa Jagdamba Temple in Barhiya. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha was leading on the Lakhisarai seat as per the ECI data at 10:30 am.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed the halfway mark of 122, while the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan is trailing behind as per the Election Commission of India. According to the leads on 229 seats, the NDA was leading at 167 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party's lead on 71 seats and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) ahead in 72 constituencies. Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) was leading on 18 seats. The BJP and the JD(U) have maintained a high conversion rate of 67 per cent and 64 per cent, respectively.

Mahagathbandhan was trailing behind, with a lead of just 60 seats. While Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was leading on 43 seats, its allies showed an underwhelming performance as per the early trends. Congress was leading on 8 seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation was leading on six seats. Meanwhile, AIMIM is ahead in two seats.

Among prominent faces, Deputy CMs Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary were leading on the Lakhisarai and Tarapur seats, respectively. BJP's Mangal Pandey was leading in Siwan, while Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav was ahead in Raghopur.

Counting of votes for all 243 constituencies began at 8 am on Friday amid tight security. Officials began tallying postal ballots, with the counting of EVM votes scheduled to start at 8:30 am. (ANI)

