Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: When And Where You Can Watch Akshay Kumar's Film Online Check Here

'Jolly LLB 3' OTT Release: Film starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, has landed on OTT. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film was released in theaters on September 19, 2025, and got a huge response from critics and audiences

The legal comedy 'Jolly LLB 3' features Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

'Jolly LLB 3' earned ₹12.5 crore on day one, hitting ₹53.5 crore in its first weekend. After an 8-week run, the film's total net collection in India was ₹117.56 crore.

Worldwide, Jolly LLB 3 grossed ₹170.22 crore, with ₹31.50 crore from overseas. The film's gross collection in India was ₹138.72 crore.

'Jolly LLB 3' just missed being a box office hit. Made on a ₹120 crore budget, its net collection in India was only ₹117.56 crore, so it failed to recover its cost and flopped.

'Jolly LLB 3' is now streaming on Netflix. While some reports suggest it's also on Jio Hotstar, only Netflix has officially confirmed its availability.