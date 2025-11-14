Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bollywood Celebs Caught In Dawood's Drug Trap! Big Names Under Investigation!

2025-11-14 01:10:12
In the Rs 252 crore mephedrone smuggling case, Mohammed Salim Shaikh, linked to the Dawood Ibrahim gang, has been arrested. The investigation has revealed shocking details about secret drug parties attended by Bollywood and political figures. 

New info on a drug ring tied to Dawood Ibrahim's gang has surfaced. The arrest of a key suspect in a ₹252 crore mephedrone case has linked many big names to the investigation.

Shaikh, 31, a close aide of Dawood's associate Salim Dola, was deported from Dubai. He detailed secret drug parties in India, Dubai, and Thailand during his interrogation.

Police records show Shaikh named celebs like Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and others. The remand note states that many attended lavish drug parties, with some involved in organising them.

AsiaNet News

