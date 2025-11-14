How Women Can Reclaim Kashmir's Oldest Craft

File photo of Women Artisans

By Kulsuma Bano

When I began my postgraduate research on women in pashmina work in Baramulla, I imagined I was studying a traditional art form.

I did not expect to walk into a world where women's hands sustain an industry that forgets their names.

Every household I visited had the same sound in the background: the soft, steady whirr of a spinning wheel. It was almost musical.

But behind that sound lay a silence about ownership, pay, and recognition.