How Women Can Reclaim Kashmir's Oldest Craft

2025-11-14 01:08:13
File photo of Women Artisans

By Kulsuma Bano

When I began my postgraduate research on women in pashmina work in Baramulla, I imagined I was studying a traditional art form.

I did not expect to walk into a world where women's hands sustain an industry that forgets their names.

Every household I visited had the same sound in the background: the soft, steady whirr of a spinning wheel. It was almost musical.

But behind that sound lay a silence about ownership, pay, and recognition.

Kashmir Observer

