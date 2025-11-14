Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

U.S., Argentina, Brazil Seek Deeper Trade, Investment Ties


2025-11-14 01:04:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate talks with his Argentine and Brazilian counterparts about ways of promoting their trade and investment relations.
"Today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs Pablo Quirno to congratulate him on his appointment and to reaffirm the United Statesآ' commitment to deepening our bilateral relationship," Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a press statement late Thursday.
Secretary Rubio commended Argentine President Javier Mileiآ's continued leadership in advancing regional stability and welcomed the governmentآ's efforts to implement reforms following the recent midterm elections, he said.
During the meeting, Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Quirno discussed expanding cooperation on economic growth, technology, energy resources, illegal immigration, and security.
The Secretary also welcomed Argentinaآ's commitment to encouraging long-term investment opportunities by strengthening infrastructure, advancing regulatory reforms and addressing security concerns.
Both sides agreed to continue close coordination on immigration issues and to work toward resolving outstanding matters related to U.S. business interests in Argentina.
Secretary Rubio also met with Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira following the G7 Ministerial in Canada and President Donald Trumpآ's meeting with Brazilian President Lula da Silva on the margins of the ASEAN Leadersآ' Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Pigott said.
Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Vieira discussed a reciprocal framework for the U.S.-Brazil trade relationship. (end)
amm


MENAFN14112025000071011013ID1110342901



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search