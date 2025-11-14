403
U.S., Argentina, Brazil Seek Deeper Trade, Investment Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate talks with his Argentine and Brazilian counterparts about ways of promoting their trade and investment relations.
"Today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs Pablo Quirno to congratulate him on his appointment and to reaffirm the United Statesآ' commitment to deepening our bilateral relationship," Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a press statement late Thursday.
Secretary Rubio commended Argentine President Javier Mileiآ's continued leadership in advancing regional stability and welcomed the governmentآ's efforts to implement reforms following the recent midterm elections, he said.
During the meeting, Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Quirno discussed expanding cooperation on economic growth, technology, energy resources, illegal immigration, and security.
The Secretary also welcomed Argentinaآ's commitment to encouraging long-term investment opportunities by strengthening infrastructure, advancing regulatory reforms and addressing security concerns.
Both sides agreed to continue close coordination on immigration issues and to work toward resolving outstanding matters related to U.S. business interests in Argentina.
Secretary Rubio also met with Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira following the G7 Ministerial in Canada and President Donald Trumpآ's meeting with Brazilian President Lula da Silva on the margins of the ASEAN Leadersآ' Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Pigott said.
Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Vieira discussed a reciprocal framework for the U.S.-Brazil trade relationship. (end)
