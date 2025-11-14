RUBIS: Rubis Énergie sets up inaugural syndicated loan of €1.1 billion





Rubis announces today that its subsidiary Rubis Énergie SAS has set up an inaugural syndicated loan totalling €1.1 billion, intended for the refinancing of part of its existing debt and for the Group's activities.

This unsecured financing consists of:



An amortizing loan of €250 million (Facility A) with a 5-year maturity;

A non-amortizing loan of €350 million (Facility B) with a 5-year maturity;

A revolving credit facility of €500 million, also with a 5-year maturity, extendable up to 7 years under certain conditions; An additional“accordion” uncommitted line of up to €300 million, available for acquisitions and investments.

The syndicated loan was concluded with a leading international banking pool, including 11 institutions from 8 banking groups, selected by Rubis Energie. The transaction was significantly oversubscribed.

BRED acts as Documentation Coordinator Agent, while CACIB (Crédit Agricole CIB) serves as Facility Agent.

The financial terms include a competitive initial margin, adjustable according to the Group's financial leverage ratio, as well as covenant commitments comparable to existing lines (net leverage ratio ≤ 3.5x and gearing ratio ≤ 100%).

Thanks to this transaction, Rubis Energie significantly strengthens its financing structure and achieves several objectives:



Simplification of its balance sheet, with a main financing line replacing multiple bilateral lines, alongside the USPP financing established in July 2024;

Significant extension of the average maturity of bank debt, for an average cost close to that of existing financing; Increased flexibility through a new simplified and homogenised structure, notably allowing future drawdowns. The additional“accordion” uncommitted line, up to €300 million, can be activated once or several times to create new committed lines or reinforce existing tranches.



"I would like to sincerely thank our banking partners for the trust they have placed in us. Their commitment alongside us, as part of this structuring transaction for the Group, demonstrates the strength of our relationships and the attractiveness of our profile. Rubis Énergie seized the opportunity of a currently favourable bank credit market for investment grade issuers, while capitalizing on its strong financial and operational performance, to rationalize and strengthen its financing structure. This transaction allows us to pursue our development plan in an agile and secure manner," said Marc Jacquot, Managing Partner and Chief Financial Officer of Rubis Group, parent company of Rubis Energie.

Rubis Energie was advised on this transaction by Redbridge Debt & Treasury Advisory (financial advisor) and White & Case (legal advisor). Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Paris acted as legal advisor to the banks. Rubis SCA was advised by SPF.Co (financial advisor).

