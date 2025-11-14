DXRACER Black Friday Blowout: Up To 40% Off Premium Gaming Chairs (Nov.14-28)

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- This Black Friday, DXRACER -the trailblazer in ergonomic gaming chair -unveils unbeatable savings for gamers and professionals alike during its 2025 Black Friday gaming chair sale. Running from November 14 to 28, this highly anticipated limited-time event slashes prices by up to 40% on top-selling gaming chairs, delivering uncompromising comfort, style, and support at wallet-friendly prices.

Unbeatable Black Friday Deals: Top Picks for Every Setup

Whether you're a competitive esports athlete, dedicated content creator, or remote professional, DXRACER's Black Friday Sale brings massive savings on fan-loved series-engineered for hours of fatigue-free gaming and work:

1. Drifting Series: Racing-Inspired Comfort, 40% Off​

A fan favorite for its dynamic design, the Drifting Series features Winged Seat Cushion, Cooling Gel Foam Headrest and Curved Lumbar Pillow. Grab core models for 289 (down from 489)-a 40% discount. Don't miss IP collaboration editions:​ Black Desert & Metaphor: ReFantazio Co-branded Models: Up to 26% off, merging game-inspired aesthetics with DXRACER's signature ergonomics.​

2. Craft Series: Cloud Comfort, 33% Off​

Ideal for franchise loyalists, the Craft Series pairs breathable mesh fabric and 4D adjustable armrests with iconic game themes. Save big on core models-now ​399 (originally 599). Secure limited-edition collabs including Guild Wars 2, Dead By Daylight & Bananya Cat: Up to 33% off, featuring custom colorways and embroidered logos that bring your favorite universes to life.​

3. Blade Series: Sleek Performance, 22% Off​

Built for space-saving setups without sacrificing support, the Blade Series boasts a streamlined steel frame, lumbar memory foam, and scratch-resistant upholstery. Now ​379 (down from 489)-a 22% discount-perfect for home offices and compact gaming dens.​

4. Martian Series: Premium Luxury, 17% Off​

DXRACER's flagship line gets a Halloween discount: the Martian Series, crafted with ultra-soft microfiber leather and a 135° recline mechanism, drops to ​659 (originally 799). With Electric adjustable backrest ​and 4D electric lumbar support, it's a long-term investment in comfort.​

5. Gaming Desk: Stable Foundations, 11% Off​

Complete your setup with DXRACER's ergonomic gaming desk, featuring a Precise Height Adjustments and Intelligent Backlit Control Panel. Drops to ​619 (originally 699).

Don't Miss Out: Sale Ends Nov.28

These Black Friday deals won't last-act fast before the clock runs out on November 28! Visit [collections/promotions ] to browse the full collection, or shop via authorized retailers to secure your savings.

About DXRACER

DXRACER is the global leader in ergonomic gaming and office seating, trusted by esports teams, content creators, and professionals worldwide. With a focus on innovation, durability, and user-centric design, DXRACER redefines comfort for work and play, blending cutting-edge technology with stylish aesthetics to meet the needs of modern users.

