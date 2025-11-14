UCTV Live And Domino's Expose Iowa Troll Behind Fake Pizza Pranks

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 13, 2025 12:58 pm - Iowa man dubbed "REDACTED" prank-called UCTV Live and sent fake Domino's orders. Using his IP and Google Voice, the station and Domino's traced him. UCTV Live's owner plans to sue for damages.

UCTV Live and Domino's Track Down Iowa Troll Behind Fake Pizza Pranks

By Alex Brick | News by 6| Iowa

In an unusual and increasingly costly case of online trolling gone too far, a man from Iowa is now facing potential legal action after repeatedly prank-calling a television station and sending dozens of fake Domino's Pizza orders to its offices.

The prankster, known online as“REDACTED,” had been harassing the station - UCTV Live, a regional broadcaster based in Iowa - for weeks with bogus delivery orders paid in cash on arrival. According to the station's owner, Judy O' Neal, the ongoing harassment began as a minor annoyance but quickly escalated into a logistical and financial nuisance affecting both the station and the local Domino's franchise.

A Trail of Pizzas

The strange saga began a couple years ago, when the first unexpected pizza delivery appeared at the UCTV Live headquarters. Employees were initially confused, assuming someone from the newsroom had placed an order during a late shift. When the driver arrived asking for cash payment, however, it became clear that something wasn't right.

“It started with one pizza, and we all thought it was a mix-up,” said Judy O' Neal in an interview.“Then it happened again the next day. Then again, and again. Before long, it was happening almost daily.”

The prankster would apparently use different phone numbers and fictitious email addresses each time, ordering a variety of pizzas and side items - all for cash payment upon delivery. Domino's employees would dutifully prepare the orders, only to arrive and discover they had been duped.

Within a year, Domino's estimated that over 3 dozen false orders had been placed to the same address. The fake orders resulted in wasted food, lost delivery time, and frustration for both the business and the unsuspecting television staff.

Domino's and UCTV Live Join Forces

When the prank deliveries continued despite repeated warnings and refusals, UCTV Live's management reached out to Domino's corporate office for help. Together, the two companies began to compile digital evidence of the repeated incidents.

A Domino's spokesperson explained that while cash-on-delivery orders are still common in smaller markets, the company maintains detailed logs of each order, including the originating phone number, IP address, and order submission data when orders are placed online.

“Once we started comparing data between the different orders, we noticed some striking similarities,” said the spokesperson.“The same IP address and device fingerprint were appearing repeatedly, even though the phone numbers were different.”

That discovery was the breakthrough investigators needed. Domino's traced the IP address to a residential broadband account registered in Iowa, which was then connected to a Google Voice number used to make prank calls and send false confirmations.

Through cooperation with digital security consultants and lawful data analysis, UCTV Live and Domino's were able to determine that the Google Voice account was tied to the same Gmail address used for other online activity - including social media accounts and public online profiles belonging to the suspect.

The Unmasking of“REDACTED”

When the digital trail was finally pieced together, investigators identified the troll behind the pranks as an Iowa resident employed at a Walmart. For privacy and legal reasons, authorities have not released the individual's real name, but both companies confirmed that the evidence directly links the man's personal accounts to the fake orders.

“He wasn't as anonymous as he thought,” said Judy O' Neal.“He left a digital footprint on everything he touched - and once we put the pieces together, it led straight back to him.”

According to internal notes shared with investigators, the man had previously posted comments under the alias“REDACTED” on several local media pages, mocking Judy O' Neal's programming and staff. Some of the comments referenced pizza, which in hindsight appeared to be part of an escalating harassment campaign.

Financial and Legal Fallout

UCTV Live reported that the repeated pranks caused both direct and indirect losses. Delivery drivers wasted fuel and time, newsroom staff had to handle the confusion and interruptions, and the station's reputation suffered due to public misunderstanding of the incidents.

Domino's confirmed that it had lost several thousand dollars in product and labor costs due to the fraudulent orders. Both companies are now preparing to pursue legal action against the identified individual.

“We're working with Domino's legal department to calculate damages,” said Judy O' Neal.“This wasn't just a prank. It was targeted harassment, and it cost real businesses real money.”

A joint civil lawsuit is expected to be filed later this month, seeking compensation for damages and legal fees. In addition, authorities are reportedly reviewing potential criminal charges, including fraud, harassment, and misuse of telecommunications systems.

Lessons in Digital Accountability

Cybersecurity experts say this case highlights how even seemingly small online pranks can carry serious consequences.

“People underestimate how traceable their online actions really are,” said Dr. Evan Ramirez, a cybersecurity analyst based in Des Moines.“Every digital service - from a food delivery app to a calling platform like Google Voice - keeps logs. When you misuse them, it's not hard for investigators to connect the dots.”

Ramirez explained that once the IP address and Google Voice account were linked to personal information, the suspect's anonymity effectively vanished.“In the age of digital forensics, your IP address is like your fingerprint,” he said.

Community Reaction

The story has since spread widely online, with many locals expressing disbelief that someone would go to such lengths just to prank a television station. Social media users have both criticized and mocked the alleged troll, with some suggesting the case should be used as a cautionary tale.

“Imagine ruining your life over a few pizza pranks,” one commenter wrote on Judy O' Neal's Facebook page.“It's 2025 - you can't hide behind a screen anymore.”

Judy O' Neal said that while the incident has been frustrating, she hopes the case will encourage others to think twice before engaging in similar behavior.

“We're not out to destroy someone's life,” she said.“But there have to be consequences. You can't just waste people's time, money, and resources for entertainment.”

Moving Forward

UCTV Live has since implemented stricter delivery verification procedures and installed additional call filtering tools to block anonymous prank calls. Domino's, meanwhile, says it will continue to work with local businesses to prevent future fraudulent orders.

Both companies plan to release a joint statement once legal proceedings are officially filed.

In the meantime, the man known as“REDACTED” has reportedly deactivated his social media accounts and declined to comment. For now, the pizza prank that went too far serves as a reminder that in the digital age, even a so-called“harmless joke” can have serious, lasting consequences.