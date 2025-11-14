Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
House Of Dr Umar Nabi Involved In Delhi Blast Demolished In Pulwama

House Of Dr Umar Nabi Involved In Delhi Blast Demolished In Pulwama


2025-11-14 12:02:44
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
House of Dr Umar Nabi Involved in Delhi Blast Demolished in Pulwama

Srinagar- The house of Dr Umar Nabi, who drove the explosive-laden car involved in the Delhi blast, has been demolished by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Friday.

The demolition was carried out during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they said.

The car blast near Red Fort on Monday night claimed 13 lives and injured several others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Umar was behind the wheels of the Hyundai i20 that was laden with explosives. His identity was confirmed after DNA samples collected from the blast site matched with those of Dr Umar's mother.

Umar, who was known as an academically accomplished professional in his circle, allegedly turned radical over the past two years. Investigators said he had joined several radical messaging groups on social media.

MENAFN14112025000215011059ID1110342789



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search