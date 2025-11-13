Delhi Blast: House Of Prime Accused Dr Umar Demolished In Pulwama (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 14 (IANS) A day after his Identity was confirmed by matching DNA with his mother, security forces on Friday demolished the house of Dr Umar Nabi, the prime accused in the Delhi blast in which 12 people were killed and many others injured.

Security forces demolished the house in Koil village of Pulwama district in the early hours. The action followed the confirmation of his identity by matching DNA with his mother.

Reports said security forces moved in the early hours, evacuated the inmates and then carried out a controlled explosion to demolish the house.

Locals said three loud blasts were heard in the morning.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the strictest action will be taken against each of those involved in the Delhi terror blast.

Valley-wide crackdown continues against banned Jamaat-e-Islami cadres while suspects are picked up for questioning.

The terror module was unearthed after two overground workers (OGWs) were arrested by the J&K Police. The sustained interrogation of these OGWs led to the arrest of Dr Adil Rather of Qazigund in Kulgam district.

One AK-47 rifle was recovered from the locker of Dr Adil Rather in the Government Medical College, Anantnag. He had left his job with the medical college in October 2024.

CCTV footage also showed him putting up posters of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit. He led the police to Dr Muzammil Ganaie in Faridabad and the recovery of 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate, timer devices, etc.

Dr Umar Nabi escaped arrest after the terror module was busted. He died in the terror blast near the Red Fort in which 12 civilians were killed and many others were injured.

Police also arrested Dr Shaheen Shahid of Lucknow, from whose car an assault rifle was recovered. She worked with other members of the terror module in Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad.

Dr Adil's brother, Dr Muzaffar, another member of the terror module, had left for Dubai in August. J&K Police have approached Interpol for a red corner notice against Dr Muzaffar.

Meanwhile, UP Police have arrested a Medical College Professor and a Cardiology student, both from Jammu and Kashmir, in connection with the Delhi blast, even as investigators said more attacks were planned in four cities across the country by an interstate white collar terror module.

The government has ordered a forensic audit of all records of Al Falah University, which is under the scanner following the Delhi blast, besides asking the ED and other financial investigative agencies to check the money trail of the Faridabad-based institution.