UAE To Charge Suspects After Foiling Sudan-Bound Arms Smuggling Attempt

An official from the State Security Prosecution announced that the UAE Prosecution has concluded investigations into the attempt to transfer military equipment to the Port Sudan Authority through UAE territory. The accused are expected to be referred to trial.

The Attorney-General announced on April 30 that the UAE's security agencies had foiled an attempt to illegally smuggle weapons and military equipment to Suda, and arrested members of a cell involved in the illicit trafficking of military equipment and money laundering. Their activities included covert brokerage, mediation and the collection of undisclosed commissions through hidden channels.

The accused were arrested while inspecting a large quantity of (54.7 x 62mm) Goryunov-type ammunition, military grade, inside a private aircraft at one of the country's airports. Authorities seized part of the financial proceeds from the deal in the possession of two of the accused.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of the Public Prosecution and following judicial warrants issued by the Attorney General authorising the arrest and search.

Investigations revealed the involvement of cell members in transactions with Sudanese military authorities - including officers, officials, politicians, and businessmen - as well as individuals and companies listed on US sanctions lists and by the Interpol.

The investigation indicated that these transactions were carried out at the request of the Sudanese Armed Forces' Armament Committee, chaired by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his deputy Yasser Al-Atta, and coordinated by Othman Al-Zubair, the financial official of the Port Sudan Authority. Public Prosecution announced that additional names will be announced later on.

Furthermore, the official noted that the investigation uncovered a surprising revelation concerning the funding sources of the military equipment deals linked to the Port Sudan Authority.

The findings included substantial evidence - such as material proof of audio and video recordings, exchanged communications between cell members, and documents related to the transactions, including contracts, financial records, and statements outlining the implementation process and transfer of funds.

Reports from technical committees further revealed that part of the funding was conducted through a bank operating within the UAE.