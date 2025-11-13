M2MMA Reaffirms Its Policy Against Alcohol Sponsorships As Part Of Its Commitment To Athlete Wellbeing

Athletes suffering from alcoholism.

M2MMA, the AI-driven combat sports organization focused on athlete well-being and long-term performance development, today reaffirmed its policy of not partnering with alcohol companies. This position places M2MMA in stark contrast to major global sports organizations, including leading international sports leagues and, notably, the combat sports giant UFC, which has extensive sponsorship ties with alcohol brands.

M2MMA recognizes the significant financial investment alcohol companies have made in sport over the decades. The organisation respects the role these brands have historically played in promoting major events and acknowledges that many sports have benefited commercially from those partnerships. M2MMA also respects the rights of individuals to consume alcohol. The organization's approach is not about restricting personal choice.

Instead, M2MMA is building a different type of sporting ecosystem, one where commercial partnerships elevate its mission to create safer, more supportive environments for athletes and to introduce performance-enhancing structures supported by AI technology. Alcohol does not support these objectives. M2MMA believes that by rejecting alcohol sponsorships, it not only resolves a clear ethical conflict but also opens the door to a more diverse, mission-aligned portfolio of partners that would have previously steered clear of partnering with sports organisations sponsored by alcohol companies for the very same ethical reasons. These sectors include health technology, AI, biotech, medical innovation, data analytics, and other industries that contribute to athlete development and elevate the long-term commercial value of combat sports.

Alcoholism is a very real issue in professional sports. Athletes face intense physical and psychological pressures throughout their careers. The emotional highs of competition are often followed by prolonged periods of inactivity. During these phases, athletes may seek quick dopamine rewards to replace the intensity of performing under pressure or, indeed, to numb the pain of losses and injuries. Alcohol becomes an easy outlet, especially during injury recovery, inactivity, or post-career transitions, where athletes often struggle psychologically to cope. This makes athletes particularly vulnerable to alcohol dependency and exploitation, undermining their long-term health and future prospects.

The consequences of alcohol misuse in elite sport are well documented. Olympic champion Michael Phelps described his struggles with alcohol during periods of depression away from competition. UFC champion Jon Jones acknowledged repeated issues with alcohol that have contributed to personal and professional setbacks. The late former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton discussed how retirement and the emotional crash that followed played a significant role in his battle with alcohol misuse. Hatton sadly took his own life earlier this year. These cases illustrate the patterns that can develop when athletes rely on alcohol as a coping mechanism for the extreme emotional rotation of professional sport.

Normalising alcohol through sponsorship reinforces behaviours that do not support athlete well-being or performance. M2MMA's policy exists to remove these influences and strengthen the environment in which its athletes train and compete.

Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2MMA, stated:

“Alcohol companies have invested heavily in sport, and we respect the commercial impact they have had across many major organisations. However, our responsibility lies with the athletes who compete under our name and whom we support worldwide. Alcohol sponsorships do not align with the elevated standards we are striving to achieve through the use of AI technology and medicine. We want partners who reinforce our values of health and high performance. By staying committed to this direction, we believe we will build a partner portfolio that provides greater long-term value to M2MMA and to combat sports as a whole.”

This policy reflects M2MMA's broader mission to redefine standards in combat sports. The organisation applies the same evidence-based principles behind its AI-driven safety technology and performance systems to its commercial strategy. Every partner must strengthen the environment for athletes and support the long-term credibility and growth of the sport.

About M2MMA:

M2MMA is redefining combat sports by uniting real-time analytics, blockchain architecture, and elite athlete care into a single intelligent platform. Artificial intelligence converts live fight data into predictive safety systems and performance optimization tools, while blockchain ensures transparency, trust, and on-chain verification across all operations. With a leadership team deeply rooted in data science, systems design, and decentralized technologies, M2MMA is building a future where combat sports are safer, smarter, and more accountable while maintaining a connection to the traditions that have shaped the sport.

The company is publicly traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) of NASDAQ under the ticker symbol RLAB. RLAB, operating as M2MMA, is majority-owned by M2Bio Sciences (OTC: MRES). Both companies are advancing strategic corporate actions designed to enhance regulatory visibility, broaden investor access, and support M2MMA's long-term growth trajectory.



Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbour Statement - Besides historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team concerning the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, inability to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments concerning litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility for updating any forward-looking statements.

