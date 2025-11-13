Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) Appointment Of Experienced Geologist Ian Stockton To Board

Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced the appointment of Mr Ian Stockton as Non-Executive Technical Director with effect from immediately following the AGM on 28 November 2025.

Mr Stockton is a highly credentialed geologist and mining executive with over 35 years of experience in resource development, operations, and technical advisory roles across global markets. He has held senior technical and leadership roles with major industry groups, providing crucial strategic advice to explorers and producers in both the base and critical mineral sectors.

Mr Stockton's technical expertise is deeply integrated into the full project life cycle. He possesses strength in mine development, resource optimisation, and technical regulatory compliance, having successfully managed multi-disciplinary technical teams and overseen major study programs, including several projects that have successfully transitioned from concept to full production. His practical grounding in geological assessment will be immediately deployed to de-risk and advance Locksley's assets.

Crucially, Mr Stockton brings direct and invaluable experience with antimony resources, the core focus of Locksley's U.S. strategy. His background includes involvement in the exploration and development of the significant Costerfield gold-antimony deposit in Victoria, Australia, where he helped bring the Brunswick open pit deposit into production in the late 1990s. Furthermore, he has maintained exposure to major global antimony projects through reviews and confidential due diligence on key Australian antimony assets. This specialised knowledge is directly applicable to advancing our high-grade Desert Antimony Mine (DAM).

At Locksley, Mr Stockton will direct the Company's technical execution and resource expansion strategy, supporting the advancement of the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) in California and the broader U.S. mine-to-market critical minerals program. His appointment adds significant technical depth to the Board just as Locksley transitions from exploration to the complex phase of development, integrating upstream mining with downstream processing and advanced-materials innovation.

Pat Burke, Locksley Chairman, commented:

"Ian brings a wealth of technical and operational experience at a pivotal time for Locksley. His practical approach to geological interpretation and project development, coupled with his strong background in industry governance, will be invaluable as we move toward production and establish a vertically integrated U.S. antimony supply chain."

Mr Stockton holds a Bachelor of Science (Geology) from the University of Canberra and is a Fellow of the AIG (FAIG), as well as Registered Professional Geologist (RPGEO) as well as a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM).

The Company also advises that Mr Bevan Tarratt will resign with effect from immediately following the AGM on 28 November 2025. Mr. Tarratt will provide assistance to the Company in an executive capacity during a transition phase to ensure continuity of corporate and project functions. The Board thanks Mr Tarratt for his invaluable contribution and looks forward to his continuing involvement with the Company.

