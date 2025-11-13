Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Farewell To Greece Ambassador

Farewell To Greece Ambassador


2025-11-13 11:09:54
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi met Thursday with ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the State of Qatar Ioannis Ioannidis on the occasion of the end of his tenure. His Excellency the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs extended thanks to the ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties. Ioannis Ioannidis Hellenic Republic Foreign Affairs bilateral relations

MENAFN13112025000067011011ID1110342607



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search