Brazil-Arab Gallery #31
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Undergraduate students of International Relations from the Fundação Escola de Comércio Álvares Penteado (Fecap) visited the headquarters of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) in São Paulo on Thursday (13). The group was welcomed by the ABCC's Vice President of Marketing, Silvia Antibas, and Director of Institutional Relations, Fernanda Baltazar (at the podium). The students attended presentations about the work carried out by the ABCC and about the Arab countries.
