Shaping The World Of Creativity: Ulanzi's Global Vision

Empowering Creators Everywhere

In 2015, Ulanzi began as a small photography accessory company with a simple belief: tools should serve imagination, not limit it. Over the years, it has evolved into a global brand, reaching over 10 million creators across 190+ countries and regions. Its products - from tripods and lights to modular rigs - are designed not just for functionality, but to support the human experience of creation.

By focusing on user-driven innovation, Ulanzi allows creators to capture moments that matter, whether on a bustling city street, in a quiet studio, or on the move. The brand's philosophy is simple yet profound: creativity grows when freedom and inspiration intersect.

Designing for the Human Experience

Ulanzi's approach to design blends engineering precision with empathy for creators' needs. Every product reflects an understanding of how people work, think, and tell stories. With over 700 global patents and recognition from iF, Red Dot, and IDEA awards, the brand demonstrates that functionality and human-centered design can coexist seamlessly.

According to Frost & Sullivan's 2024 sales volume, Ulanzi was recognized as the Global No.1 Photography Accessory Brand, proving that thoughtful, user-focused design resonates worldwide.

Building a Culture, Not Just Products

Guided by its vision to“Make Creation Freer,” Ulanzi nurtures a culture of creativity, empowering creators to focus on ideas, not equipment. Its team blends global perspectives with community understanding. As art, technology, and lifestyle merge, Ulanzi's influence shapes how people see, create, and share the world.

