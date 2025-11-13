Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Brazilian Foreign Minister Vieira

Secretary Rubio met with Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira following the G7 Ministerial in Canada and President Trump's meeting with Brazilian President Lula da Silva on the margins of the ASEAN Leaders' Summit in Kuala Lumpur. Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Vieira discussed a reciprocal framework for the U.S.-Brazil trade relationship.

