Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Brazilian Foreign Minister Vieira

Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Brazilian Foreign Minister Vieira


2025-11-13 11:00:24
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary Rubio met with Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira following the G7 Ministerial in Canada and President Trump's meeting with Brazilian President Lula da Silva on the margins of the ASEAN Leaders' Summit in Kuala Lumpur. Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Vieira discussed a reciprocal framework for the U.S.-Brazil trade relationship.

MENAFN13112025004514009831ID1110342494



U.S. Department of State

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search