Bitcoin Drops As Risk Markets Tumble Amid Investor Warnings

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Certainly! Here's the rewritten article with an engaging introduction, key takeaways, optimized SEO, and improved readability, all while maintaining the original HTML structure:

-

Recent market dynamics highlight a cautious mood across both traditional financial assets and the cryptocurrency space. Weak earnings reports from major consumer companies, combined with ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and shifts in AI investment sentiment, have triggered a broad risk-off sentiment. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies appear to be reflecting this cautious outlook, with traders reassessing their positions amid fears of a slowing U.S. economy and the impact of federal policy moves.



Major consumer companies like Disney underperform earnings, adding to market turbulence amid the US government shutdown.

Crypto markets, including Bitcoin, are experiencing declines, but analysts see no evidence of insider-led selling; broader economic factors dominate.

The AI sector's high build-out costs and fears over US macroeconomic stability are influencing investor sentiment. US Federal Reserve rate hike expectations are cooling as inflation remains persistent, adding to economic uncertainty.

The Nasdaq index dropped 2.3% on Thursday after Palantir CEO Alex Karp expressed caution about the profitability potential of artificial intelligence investments. In an interview at Yahoo Finance's Invest event, Karp highlighted that not every AI implementation guarantees enough value to justify its costs, raising concerns about the sector's long-term viability. Such comments contributed to an overall risk-off tone across markets, as investors grow wary of an economic slowdown.

Nasdaq index futures (red) versus Bitcoin (right). Source: TradingView / Cointelegraph

Primarily, stocks of tech giants like Palantir (PLTR), Intel (INTC), and CoreWave (CRWV) declined by over 6%. Bitcoin also followed suit, falling approximately 6.5% after testing the $105,000 mark on Wednesday - a level that, when broken, triggered around $350 million in liquidations of leveraged bullish positions and pushed Bitcoin below the key $100,000 psychological support level. Despite these declines, there is little evidence to suggest the selling is driven by insiders or large-scale shifts in Bitcoin holdings.

Source: X/ 100trillionUSD

Market experts note that the recent declines are more reflective of broader economic concerns rather than specific fears over Bitcoin's fundamentals. PlanB, the creator of the stock-to-flow model, emphasizes that long-term Bitcoin supply pressure originates mainly from holders active between 2017 and 2022, rather than recent insiders cashing out.

AI Expansion Costs and Economic Worries Weigh on Markets

Tesla stock extended its decline after announcing a recall of over 10,500 units of its self-consumption energy storage system. The recall was prompted by 22 overheating reports linked to the $8,000 device, manufactured in the US. Tesla had previously faced pressure after revealing plans to produce 10 million units of its Optimus humanoid robot in Austin, adding to investor concerns about supply chain and cost challenges in high-profile AI projects.

Meanwhile, traders have scaled back expectations regarding the US Federal Reserve's future rate hikes. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds of the Fed cutting interest rates below 3.5% by January 2026 have fallen sharply from 49% to 20%, reflecting persistent inflation concerns. Analysts warn that inflation continues to hurt lower-income workers most, complicating monetary policy decisions.

US GDP contribution from IT and software sectors. Source: Bloomberg

Additionally, Disney's shares tumbled 8% after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings, weighed down by its streaming and theatrical divisions. This earnings miss is part of a wave of disappointments among consumer-facing giants like DoorDash, Dollar Tree, and Starbucks.

With the government shutdown now ended after 43 days, investors face reduced visibility on the US economic outlook. While some forecast a 2% hit to GDP, many believe the economy will recover quickly once federal spending resumes. Nevertheless, concerns remain around the interpretation of recent job market data, as furloughed and essential employees are still counted as unemployed, complicating the economic picture.

As uncertainty persists, Bitcoin continues to act as a gauge of broader economic sentiment, often reflecting risk aversion amid a lack of clear data. Market watchers remain cautious, watching for signs of whether stock valuations are overstretched or if the US government may inject liquidity through fiscal measures like tax cuts and stimulus packages.

This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal or investment advice. The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed here are the author's alone and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.