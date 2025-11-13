Bihar Election: BJP, JD(U) Certain Of Victory As Vote Counting Begins

As vote counting is set to begin at 8 am for the Bihar Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ajay Alok on Friday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will return to power in the state, asserting that the "opposition also knows that NDA is going to form the government".

Speaking to ANI, Alok said, "The public has bestowed its trust on the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. NDA will be forming the government in Bihar again. Even the opposition knows that NDA is going to form the government in Bihar."

NDA Camp Exudes Confidence

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (United) on Friday predicted its victory, asserting that only a few hours remain before the "government of good governance" returns. In a post on X, Janata Dal (United) shared, "Just a few hours to wait, the government of good governance is returning once again (Bus kuch ghanto ka intejaar, fir se aa rahi hai sushan ki sarkar)."

There is an air of expectation in the NDA camp with Exit Polls predicting the return of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state.

Stage Set for High-Voltage Contest

With just an hour left for the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, the stage is set for a high-voltage political showdown between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) led by Tejashwi Yadav.

The Bihar Assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting for all 243 seats is set to take place today.

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha, who is contesting from the Lakhisarai assembly seat, also offered prayers at a temple.

Record Voter Turnout in Two-Phase Polls

The voting for the Bihar Assembly election voting took place in two phases, on November 6 and November 11.

The overall polling percentage for the two phases was 67.13 per cent, the highest in the State since 1951, according to the Election Commission.

The first phase saw a voter turnout of 65.06 per cent.

The second phase of polling in Bihar saw a record voter turnout of 69.20 per cent.

Key Alliances and Contenders

The main electoral contest in the Bihar elections is between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA consists of parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, meanwhile the Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal include Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj made its electoral debut in the Assembly polls.

The exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)