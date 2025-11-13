According To Delveinsight, The Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 11.46% Through 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Medical Aesthetic Devices Market"The growing demand for cosmetic procedures has led many to explore what aesthetic devices are best for clinics that need to maintain operational flow during peak seasons? In the expanding aesthetic devices market, this question holds significant importance as clinics strive to balance efficiency with patient satisfaction.

This robust growth is primarily driven by the increasing aging population and the rising popularity of aesthetic procedures. Additionally, greater awareness of physical appearance, the expanding range of cosmetic treatment options, and a global shift toward minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures are further propelling market expansion. Other contributing factors include the growing prevalence of obesity and ongoing technological innovations in aesthetic devices.

DelveInsight's Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Insights report offers comprehensive analyses of current and projected market trends, key drivers and barriers, competitive landscape, and market share insights of leading companies operating in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Report

The Medical Aesthetic Devices market is expected to register a moderate CAGR between 2024 and 2030. According to DelveInsight's estimates, North America is projected to remain the leading regional market throughout the forecast period.

Several key players are actively shaping the market landscape, including Johnson & Johnson, HansBioMed, AbbVie Inc., Sebbin, Sientra Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Suneva Medical, Hanson Medical Inc., SurgiSil, Surgiform Technologies LLC, Alma Lasers, Candela Medical, Lumenis, Cutera, Sciton Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Venus Concept, TRIA Beauty, Cynosure Inc., and Galderma, among others.

Recent industry developments highlight ongoing innovation:



In May 2021, GC Aesthetics, Inc. launched PERLE, a next-generation breast implant line.

In February 2021, Galderma secured U.S. FDA approval for Restylane Defyne, designed for the augmentation and correction of mild to moderate chin retrusion in adults aged 21 and above. In November 2020, Lutronic introduced IntelliSTIM, a third-generation body sculpting system featuring advanced intelligent muscle stimulation technology.

Medical Aesthetic Devices Overview

Medical aesthetic devices refer to advanced tools and technologies developed to enhance physical appearance through surgical, minimally invasive, or non-invasive procedures. These devices are extensively utilized for body contouring, skin tightening, facial rejuvenation, and hair removal, as well as for addressing age-related changes, obesity-related concerns, and other aesthetic conditions that impact one's appearance.

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Insights

North America is anticipated to hold a substantial share of the global medical aesthetic devices market in 2023 and is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This strong regional presence is primarily driven by the increasing number of cosmetic surgeries, the rising prevalence of obesity, trauma cases, and breast cancer, along with the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and the concentration of key market players in the region.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (2020), approximately 15.6 million cosmetic procedures were performed in the U.S., comprising 2.3 million surgical and 13.2 million minimally invasive procedures. Likewise, data from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (2020) revealed that Mexico conducted about 404,229 non-surgical aesthetic procedures, with botulinum toxin treatments representing 48% of all minimally invasive interventions.

Together, these trends underscore the strong and sustained demand for medical aesthetic devices across North America, further solidifying its dominant market position.

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Dynamics

The medical aesthetic devices market is poised for substantial growth, largely fueled by the increasing number of cosmetic procedures conducted worldwide.

As reported by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (2021), the number of cosmetic surgeries globally rose from 10,129,528 in 2020 to 12,840,688 in 2021. In that year, the most common procedures included 477,705 facelifts, 290,844 neck lifts, 290,107 brow lifts, 113,206 thigh lifts, 140,158 upper arm lifts, 96,312 lower body lifts, and 63,190 buttock lifts. Additionally, there were 1,903,063 liposuctions, 1,685,471 breast augmentations, 1,446,890 eyelid surgeries, 995,149 rhinoplasties, and 991,361 abdominoplasties performed globally.

By comparison, 2020 recorded approximately 3.9 million face and neck procedures, 3.1 million breast surgeries, and 3.15 million body and extremity procedures worldwide. This upward trend underscores the growing global demand for aesthetic interventions, which is expected to drive the expansion of the medical aesthetic devices market from 2023 to 2030.

Moreover, the aging global population is anticipated to further boost market growth. Age-related concerns-such as facial sagging, wrinkles, and skin texture deterioration-are prompting more older adults to pursue aesthetic treatments. Additionally, increasing acceptance of cosmetic procedures among individuals aged 50 and above is expected to amplify market demand in the coming years.

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Drivers:



Increase in the number of aesthetically conscious population across the globe Growing preference for minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures

Scope of the Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Report:



Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022 to 2030 Key Medical Aesthetic Devices Companies: Johnson & Johnson, HansBioMed., AbbVie Inc., Sebbin, Sientra, Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Suneva Medical, Hanson Medical Inc., SurgiSil, Surgiform Technologies LLC, Alma Lasers, Candela Medical., Lumenis., Cutera., Sciton Inc, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Venus Concept., TRIA BEAUTY, Cynosure Inc., GALDERMA, and others.

