Enthusiast Gaming Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Completed sale of Direct Sales Media Business and related creative assets in Q3, resulting in a gain on sale of subsidiaries and assets of $5.5 million

Gross margin of 86.9% in Q3 2025, up 1,810 bps from Q3 2024

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the“Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a digital publisher focused on building tools, platforms, and experiences for gamers, today announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 (“Q3 2025”).

“In three short months we pushed squarely into profitability, increased our cash position significantly, and embraced our true identity as an R&D-driven, product-led business,” said Alex Macdonald, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming.“With the sale of our direct sales business and related creative assets now complete, the Company is fully aligned behind what is and has always been our core engine: our products and the tens of millions of gamers who rely on them.

“The strength of our core business is clearer than ever. In Q3 we served over 90 million gamers across our owned properties, up 11% quarter-over-quarter. That isn't just reach; reach is rented. That is relevance. That is our audience on our platforms. Moreover, this renewed focus is already producing results: we have been cash-flow positive every month since July, including subsequent to quarter end, and our gross margin reached 87% in Q3, demonstrating the underlying scalability of our continuing operations.

“Operationally, our product-first strategy is transforming how our platforms perform. September and October were each our strongest programmatic advertising months year-to-date, driven by substantial audience gains and more than 10% growth in time spent in Q3 quarter-over-quarter. When we invest in R&D, we build products that compound into long-term, recurring returns measured over years or decades. We now have a growing pipeline of feature expansions and, for the first time in a while, entirely new products scheduled to launch over the next twelve months to meet major title releases, while making use of proprietary technologies and processes that give us a competitive edge. This positions us to be first to market with best-in-class tools for the largest gaming waves of tomorrow.

“We are not focused on building quarters; we are focused on building a business for 2026 and beyond. Platforms like U.GG, Icy Veins, and TheSimsResource have already proven that we can publish and operate best-in-class products wherever we choose to compete, and the task ahead is straightforward: expand our feature offering and broaden our product relevance across more titles and genres, ultimately toward title-agnostic platforms. We are moving with purpose and direction as a product company defined by relevance rather than reach. Our momentum is carrying through into Q4, where seasonal tailwinds in advertising and in our events business are expected to drive a meaningful increase in profitability. The path we are on is strong, clear, and leading us toward an increasingly promising future.”

Financial Highlights for Q3 2025

(All figures are from continuing operations, unless otherwise stated)



Revenue of $7.3 million, compared to $10.8 million in Q3 2024, with the majority of the decline being attributable to a reduction in the number of low-margin third-party network websites represented by the Company for web programmatic inventory as a result of the Company's decision to focus on monetizing its owned and operated websites.

Gross profit of $6.4 million, compared to $7.4 million in Q3 2024, similarly driven by third-party network partners leaving the network, with gross margin expanding to 86.9% from 68.8% in the year ago period.

Operating expenses of $6.6 million, a $1.2 million year-over-year decrease from $7.8 million in Q3 2024 as a result of initiatives taken to establish an efficient and scalable operating model.

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million, compared to $0.5 in Q3 2024, which was consistent year-over-year when adjusting for foreign exchange loss (gain). Adjusted EBITDA loss from discontinued operations of $0.3 million, compared to $0.4 in Q3 2024. Net income of $7.0 million, compared to $6.7 million in Q3 2024, primarily due to (i) the gain from the write off of discontinued operations which resulted in a $11.5 million net gain change from discontinued operations, and (ii) decreased transaction costs of $1.5 million.



Business Highlights for Q3 2025



On July 10, 2025, the Company announced the initiation of a strategic review process to explore opportunities to further strengthen its balance sheet and unlock shareholder value.

On July 25, 2025, the Company closed on $2.0 million of funding by way of a non-revolving term loan with Beedie Capital and entered into forbearance agreements with each of its secured lenders.

On August 30, 2025, the Company closed the sale of its direct sales business line, including Omnia Media Inc. and GameCo Esports Canada Inc., for cash consideration of $0.9 million, as well as the assumption of all existing and ongoing liabilities of the direct sales business line and acquired entities as of closing. The sale resulted in a gain on sale of subsidiaries and assets of $5.5 million, which is included in discontinued operations.

Product Updates:



U.GG increased advertising revenues by 25.1% in Q3 2025 compared to Q2 2025. This growth was driven primarily by a 10.9% improvement in average session duration quarter-over-quarter reflecting enhanced user engagement on the platform, seasonal uplifts in CPMs, and additional ad tech optimizations deployed within the quarter. The platform also saw the launch of U.GG's 'mono-app', combining its League of Legends and Valorant applications under a single desktop application while allowing for the integration of new titles on a modular basis. These advancements are expected to significantly increase the speed with which U.GG can deploy applications for new titles.



Icy Veins saw considerable growth in Q3 2025, increasing users by 31.8% and total time with gamers by 27.9% relative to Q2 2025, all while expanding its operating margin and making significant progress in its modernization initiatives planned for Q1 2026 ahead of the major expansions announced for its flagship titles, World of Warcraft and Diablo IV. Q3 2025 also marked a period of growth for Icy Veins' nascent news offering, the success of which has warranted increased investment in the development of a net-new product for the Company, planned for release in H1 2026.



TheSimsResource continued to evolve its first-to-market LookBuilder tool, which launched in June, providing users with a browser-based, 3D-rendered, real-time outfit preview engine that enables players to build and customize complete outfits and see them visualized on a character instantly. Feature enhancements completed in Q3 include the addition of poses, multi-file download to allow for one-click outfit saving, improved rendering to better replicate how custom content appears in-game, and the launch of the My Current Look tab, with improved display and navigation controls. LookBuilder is available for both free and paid users and is intended to drive deeper engagement across the platform.

Addicting Games launched significant updates to its iconic casual gaming platform in Q3, providing users with a more modern design, streamlined navigation, and optimized performance. Further enhancements are underway to improve the mobile experience and capitalize on clear synergies with the Company's PocketGamer brand, which represents one of the world's leading mobile gaming destinations on the web and the pre-eminent B2B mobile gaming conference and event series. Event Updates: PocketGamer Connects (“PGC”) continued to execute on its previously announced global expansion plans, hosting Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai 2025 in July, an event which attracted over 630 senior industry professionals. Subsequent to the quarter, PGC hosted its 12th annual Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki in October, an event which attracted over 1,350 senior games industry professionals, Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Korea, attended by over 500 senior games industry professionals, and Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba, attended by over 1,200 senior games industry professionals.



Third Quarter 2025 Results Comparison

Revenue was $7.3 million in Q3 2025, a 32% decrease compared to $10.8 million in Q3 2024. Media and Content revenue was $4.3 million in Q3 2025, a 44% decrease from $7.7 million in Q3 2024, primarily due to a number of represented third-party publishers leaving the web network as the Company continues to focus on its owned and operated websites. Events revenue was $0.3 million in Q3 2025 compared to $0.2 million in Q3 2024. Subscription revenue was $2.7 million in Q3 2025 compared to $2.8 million in Q3 2024.

Gross profit was $6.4 million in Q3 2025, a 14% decrease compared to $7.4 million in Q3 2024. Gross margin increased to 86.9% in Q3 2025 from 68.8% in Q3 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA from continued operations was $0.3 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA from continued operations of $0.5 in Q3 2024, which was consistent year-over-year when adjusting for foreign exchange loss (gain). Adjusted EBITDA loss from discontinued operations was $0.3 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss from discontinued operations loss of $0.4 in Q3 2024.

Net income was $7.0 million, or $0.04 per share, in Q3 2025, compared to net loss of $6.7 million, or $(0.04) per share, in Q3 2024.

Strategic Updates

The Company will not be hosting a conference call for its Q3 2025 results. Enthusiast Gaming has established its strategy to operate as a product-first business and is aligning all operations and resources around its core product portfolio. The Company has completed the divestment of its direct sales business line and related creative assets, and continues to undertake its strategic review to strengthen the Company's balance sheet. Management will continue to update shareholders on these activities through appropriate channels as milestones are reached, and anticipates providing a fulsome presentation of the Company's product-focused operations once the transition is completed.

Supplemental Information

Enthusiast Gaming's financial statements and management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) are available at and enthusiastgaming/financials. All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming builds tools, platforms, and experiences that gamers use every day. Its portfolio of owned and operated digital properties includes some of the most recognizable names in gaming, such as U.GG, Icy Veins, TheSimsResource, PocketGamer, Addicting Games, and Fantasy Football Scout, as well as the global B2B event series PocketGamer Connects. Through these assets, Enthusiast Gaming generates revenue from programmatic advertising, subscriptions, and events, and is focused on expanding its owned IP and deepening direct engagement with its audience.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming: Alex Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer

