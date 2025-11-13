Enthusiast Gaming Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results
| Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
| Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
| For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
| (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|Revenue
|$
|7,310,748
|$
|10,755,422
|$
|23,980,453
|$
|32,104,155
|Cost of sales
|960,931
|3,353,601
|3,992,965
|9,900,631
|Gross margin
|6,349,817
|7,401,821
|19,987,488
|22,203,524
|Operating expenses
|Professional fees
|412,876
|255,423
|1,037,608
|1,073,698
|Consulting fees
|21,869
|244,540
|360,988
|1,795,304
|Advertising and promotion
|151,645
|61,122
|475,933
|331,148
|Office and general
|638,910
|859,950
|2,030,406
|2,250,470
|Salaries and wages
|2,953,803
|3,781,961
|9,963,735
|12,180,445
|Technology support, web development and content
|2,088,869
|2,126,867
|6,005,887
|6,392,020
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|6,243
|(179,408
|)
|(106,958
|)
|(134,342
|)
|Share-based compensation
|35,789
|80,084
|132,789
|(1,540,396
|)
|Amortization and depreciation
|252,761
|538,871
|1,296,007
|1,713,899
|Total operating expenses
|6,562,765
|7,769,410
|21,196,395
|24,062,246
|Other expenses (income)
|Transaction costs
|389,439
|1,908,963
|389,439
|1,908,963
|Share of net loss from investment in joint ventures
|-
|278
|-
|11,023
|Interest and accretion
|82,884
|563,720
|2,726,557
|1,725,443
|Loss (gain) on revaluation of deferred payment liability
|-
|39,882
|(238,756
|)
|(23,486
|)
|Gain on sale of assets
|-
|-
|-
|(344,852
|)
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|-
|-
|-
|25,997
|Loss on revaluation of long-term debt
|1,886,738
|3,385,798
|2,786,554
|3,385,798
|Loss on modification of long-term debt
|150,759
|4,893
|150,759
|401,951
|Loss on derecognition of long-term debt
|1,537,923
|-
|1,537,923
|-
|Interest income
|(108
|)
|(257
|)
|(5,640
|)
|(1,710
|)
|Net loss before income taxes from continuing operations
|(4,260,583
|)
|(6,270,866
|)
|(8,555,743
|)
|(8,947,849
|)
|Income taxes
|Current tax expense
|-
|55,392
|1,417
|182,529
|Deferred tax recovery
|(267,384
|)
|(181,647
|)
|(97,465
|)
|(208,820
|)
|Net loss for the period from continuing operations
|(3,993,199
|)
|(6,144,611
|)
|(8,459,695
|)
|(8,921,558
|)
|Net gain (loss) from discontinued operations
|10,998,896
|(551,151
|)
|(29,709,064
|)
|(3,489,229
|)
|Net income (loss) for the period
|7,005,697
|(6,695,762
|)
|(38,168,759
|)
|(12,410,787
|)
|Other comprehensive (loss) income
|Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(5,702,706
|)
|(639,611
|)
|(6,497,420
|)
|826,090
|Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|$
|1,302,991
|$
|(7,335,373
|)
|$
|(44,666,179
|)
|$
|(11,584,697
|)
|Net loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Net earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations, basic
|and diluted
|$
|0.07
|$
|-
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|Net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares
|outstanding, basic and diluted
|159,169,003
|155,759,149
|159,169,003
|155,719,820
| Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
| Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
| As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
| (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current
|Cash
|$
|2,143,334
|$
|4,765,373
|Trade and other receivables
|7,354,798
|12,351,539
|Income tax receivable
|-
|12,371
|Prepaid expenses
|643,132
|2,010,796
|Total current assets
|10,141,264
|19,140,079
|Non-current
|Property and equipment
|11,752
|187,464
|Right-of-use assets
|35,871
|800,908
|Long-term portion of prepaid expenses
|-
|148,546
|Intangible assets
|24,924,632
|71,815,485
|Goodwill
|36,379,225
|36,353,244
|Total assets
|$
|71,492,744
|$
|128,445,726
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|10,622,698
|$
|15,022,630
|Contract liabilities
|5,978,149
|5,735,275
|Income tax payable
|53,254
|131,441
|Current portion of long-term debt
|42,356,876
|38,990,332
|Current portion of deferred payment liability
|2,406,425
|2,322,274
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|121,608
|727,525
|Total current liabilities
|61,539,010
|62,929,477
|Non-current
|Long-term portion of lease liabilities
|-
|295,977
|Deferred tax liability
|1,999,694
|13,470,905
|Total liabilities
|$
|63,538,704
|$
|76,696,359
|Shareholders' Equity
|Share capital
|461,607,373
|461,607,373
|Warrants reserve
|2,561,231
|1,823,168
|Contributed surplus
|17,728,984
|17,596,195
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|5,044,778
|11,542,198
|Deficit
|(478,988,326
|)
|(440,819,567
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|7,954,040
|51,749,367
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|71,492,744
|$
|128,445,726
| Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
| Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
| For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
| (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss for the period from continuing operations
|$
|(8,459,695
|)
|$
|(8,921,558
|)
|Items not affecting cash:
|Amortization and depreciation
|1,296,007
|1,713,899
|Share-based compensation
|132,789
|(1,540,396
|)
|Accretion
|(50,437
|)
|(109,208
|)
|Deferred tax recovery
|(97,465
|)
|(208,820
|)
|Share of net income from investment in joint ventures
|-
|11,023
|Gain on sale of assets
|-
|(344,852
|)
|Gain on revaluation of deferred payment liability
|(238,756
|)
|(23,486
|)
|Foreign exchange gain
|(40,165
|)
|(519,319
|)
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|-
|25,997
|Gain on settlement of accounts payable
|(91,584
|)
|(622,413
|)
|Loss on modification of long-term debt
|150,759
|401,951
|Loss on derecognition of long-term debt
|1,537,923
|-
|Loss on revaluation of long-term debt
|2,786,554
|3,385,798
|Transaction costs
|389,439
|1,908,963
|Provisions
|20,012
|(38,100
|)
|Changes in working capital:
|Changes in trade and other receivables
|943,597
|3,072,068
|Changes in prepaid expenses
|215,954
|347,300
|Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(348,978
|)
|(5,959,874
|)
|Changes in contract liabilities
|252,617
|271,964
|Changes in income tax receivable and payable
|24,725
|207,083
|Income tax paid
|(86,649
|)
|(482,434
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations
|(1,663,353
|)
|(7,424,414
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations
|(1,439,792
|)
|(11,167,995
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(3,103,145
|)
|(18,592,409
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Proceeds from sale of assets, net of transaction costs
|-
|2,693,339
|Repayment of deferred payment liability
|-
|(85,700
|)
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(840
|)
|(5,303
|)
|Net cash (used in) from investing activities from continuing operations
|(840
|)
|2,602,336
|Net cash from investing activities from discontinued operations
|941,948
|1,239,874
|Net cash from investing activities
|941,108
|3,842,210
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from long-term debt, net of transaction costs
|2,065,401
|20,143,122
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(2,255,097
|)
|(4,716,851
|)
|Repayment of other long-term debt
|-
|(173,858
|)
|Lease payments
|(39,977
|)
|(229,331
|)
|Net cash (used in) from financing activities from continuing operations
|(229,673
|)
|15,023,082
|Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations
|(183,867
|)
|(393,417
|)
|Net cash from financing activities
|(413,540
|)
|14,629,665
|Foreign exchange effect on cash from continuing operations
|(39,573
|)
|111,619
|Foreign exchange effect on cash from discontinued operations
|(6,889
|)
|36,070
|Foreign exchange effect on cash
|(46,462
|)
|147,689
|Net change in cash
|(2,622,039
|)
|27,155
|Cash, beginning of period
|4,765,373
|6,851,966
|Cash, end of period
|2,143,334
|6,879,121
|Cash held by discontinued operations
|-
|180,903
|Cash held by continuing operations
|$
|2,143,334
|$
|6,698,218
| Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
| EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA - from continuing operations
| For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
| (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Gross margin
|$
|6,349,817
|$
|7,401,821
|$
|19,987,488
|$
|22,203,524
|Operating expenses
|(6,562,765
|)
|(7,769,410
|)
|(21,196,395
|)
|(24,062,246
|)
|Share-based compensation
|35,789
|80,084
|132,789
|(1,540,396
|)
|Amortization and depreciation
|252,761
|538,871
|1,296,007
|1,713,899
|EBITDA from continuing operations
|75,602
|251,366
|219,889
|(1,685,219
|)
|EBITDA from discontinued operations
|(358,110
|)
|(399,699
|)
|(6,814,569
|)
|(1,965,186
|)
|EBITDA
|(282,508
|)
|(148,333
|)
|(6,594,680
|)
|(3,650,405
|)
|Severance
|41,626
|18,527
|379,417
|489,878
|D&O insurance specific to the
|Company's former Nasdaq listing
|79,841
|201,478
|392,705
|821,448
|Other non-recurring items
|101,942
|51,488
|250,094
|231,591
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|299,011
|522,859
|1,242,105
|(142,302
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations
|(304,289
|)
|(377,298
|)
|(6,283,038
|)
|(1,708,508
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(5,278
|)
|$
|145,561
|$
|(5,040,933
|)
|$
|(1,850,810
|)
