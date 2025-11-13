THE KING CENTER PARTNERS WITH NEW BIRTH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH AND THE KING's TABLE TO HOST COMMUNITY FOOD DISTRIBUTION EVENT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, GA., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The King Center, in collaboration with New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and The King's Table, is proud to announce a community food distribution event on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM ET. Taking place at The King Center (449 Auburn Ave, NE, Atlanta, GA 30312), the event aims to provide fresh produce and essential groceries to families in need while supplies last. This initiative reflects a shared commitment to service, dignity, and the beloved community envisioned by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King.

The food distribution is part of a broader effort to address food insecurity in Metro Atlanta and uplift underserved neighborhoods through direct support and compassionate outreach. Volunteers from all three organizations will be on-site to assist with distribution and ensure a welcoming, respectful experience for all attendees. The event is open to the public.

Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center, emphasized the importance of collective action in times of need,“When we come together in love and service, we embody the very spirit of the Beloved Community. This partnership is not just about food, it's about hope, dignity, and the power of unity to transform lives.”

The King Center encourages local residents, faith leaders, and community organizations to spread the word and join in this effort to nourish both body and spirit. For more information, visit or follow @TheKingCenter on social media.

Thank you to our in-kind sponsor: Mike Lewis Productions LLC

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center's premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King's nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal and conflict reconciliation skills.

