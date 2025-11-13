Robex Resources Inc. Files Management Information Circular For Special Meeting Of Shareholders
|SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO VOTE WELL IN ADVANCE OF THE MEETING AND, IN ANY EVENT, PRIOR TO THE PROXY VOTING DEADLINE NO LATER THAN 5:00 P.M. (EASTERN TIME) ON DECEMBER 11, 2025 (6:00 A.M. AUSTRALIAN WESTERN STANDARD TIME ON DECEMBER 12, 2025).
Shareholder Questions and Voting Assistance
Shareholders who have questions about the information contained in the Circular or require assistance with voting their shares, may contact Robex proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor:
Laurel Hill Advisory Group
Toll-Free: 1-877-452-7184 (for Shareholders in North America) or 1-800-861-409 (for CDI holders in Australia)
International: 1-416-304-0211 (for Shareholders outside North America)
By Email: ...
This announcement was approved by the Managing Director.
Robex Resources Inc.
Matthew Wilcox, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Alain William, Chief Financial Officer
Email: ...
Investors and Media:
Nathan Ryan NWR Communications
+61 420 582 887
...
Not an Offer
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.
Forward-looking Statements
This announcement contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively“ Forward-looking Information”). These include statements regarding Robex's intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of the officers and directors of Robex for the combined company post-closing. Actual results and outcomes of the Arrangement and of the combined company may vary materially from what is set out in any Forward-looking Information. As well, Forward-looking Information may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: future outlook and anticipated events, such as the consummation and timing of the Arrangement; the strategic vision for the combined company following the closing of the Arrangement and expectations regarding exploration and development potential; leveraging cash flows from the Kiniero Project to fund the Bankan Project; the capital markets profile of the combined company; production capabilities and future financial or operating performance of the combined company post-closing, including investment returns; cash flows; share price performance; production and cost guidance; the potential valuation of the combined company following the closing of the Arrangement; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the Arrangement; obtaining the required stock exchange, court and shareholder approvals; the success of Predictive and Robex in combining operations upon closing of the Arrangement; expectations for the potential development and cash flow of the Bankan Project and Kiniero Project; the ability to obtain funding; the potential for inclusion in certain financial market indices; the potential of the combined company to meet industry targets, public profile and expectations; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto.
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address circumstances, events, activities or developments that could or may or will occur are Forward-looking Information. Forward-looking Information is generally identified by the use of words like“will”,“create”,“enhance”,“improve”,“potential”,“expect”,“upside”,“growth”,“estimate”,“anticipate” and similar expressions and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”, or“should”, or the negative or grammatical variations of such terms, are intended to identify Forward-looking Information. Although Robex believes that the expectations reflected in the Forward-looking Information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on Forward-looking Information since no assurance can be provided that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking Information is based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or good faith belief of the officers and directors of Robex as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the Forward-looking Information. Forward-looking Information involves numerous risks and uncertainties. Such factors may include, but are not limited to, risks related to the closing of the Arrangement, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks (including, but not limited to, in Guinea, Ivory Coast, Mali and West Africa more broadly), changes to the legal and regulatory framework within which Robex operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation, as well as the risks identified in the section titled“Risk Factors” in Robex's most recently filed Annual Information Form which is available on SEDAR+ at Forward-looking Information is designed to help readers understand Robex' views as of that time with respect to future events and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, Robex assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any Forward-looking Information contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the Forward-looking Information. If Robex updates any Forward-looking Information, no inference should be drawn that Robex will make additional updates with respect to such or other Forward-looking Information. All Forward-Looking Information contained in this announcement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.
