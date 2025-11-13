Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX) Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| 2025
(unaudited)
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash
|$
|577,924
|$
|598,787
|Accounts Receivable, Net
|5,820,942
|5,739,205
|Inventory
|7,921,931
|6,953,278
|Income Tax Receivable
|-
|9,794
|Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets
|245,116
|596,589
|Total Current Assets
|14,565,913
|13,897,653
|Property and Equipment, Net
|9,739,651
|11,668,859
|Deferred Tax Asset
|270,360
|439,942
|Total Assets
|$
|24,575,924
|$
|26,006,454
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts Payable
|$
|2,359,987
|$
|2,706,392
|Accrued Expenses
|1,017,347
|814,600
|Deferred Revenue
|20,363
|36,512
|Line of Credit
|6,763,863
|6,263,863
|Current Maturities of Debt Obligations
|1,455,415
|467,742
|Current Maturities of Finance Lease Obligations
|347,425
|284,002
|Total Current Liabilities
|11,964,400
|10,573,111
|Long-Term Liabilities
|Long-Term Debt Obligations
|1,287,926
|2,614,812
|Long-Term Finance Lease Obligations
|1,513,905
|1,784,449
|Total Long-Term Liabilities
|2,801,831
|4,399,261
|Total Liabilities
|14,766,231
|14,972,372
|Commitments and Contingencies
|-
|-
|Stockholders' Equity
|CL A Common Stock, Par value $.0001 per share; 121,000,000 authorized; 36,920,226 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025; 36,688,266 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024;
|3,692
|3,669
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|2,602,181
|2,377,204
|Retained Earnings
|7,203,820
|8,653,209
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|9,809,693
|11,034,082
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|24,575,924
|$
|26,006,454
SYNTEC OPTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|Net Sales
|$
|6,950,220
|$
|7,866,355
|$
|20,578,717
|$
|21,128,263
|Cost of Goods Sold
|6,095,861
|6,032,635
|15,817,774
|16,412,773
|Gross Profit
|854,359
|1,833,720
|4,760,943
|4,715,490
|General and Administrative Expenses
|2,072,962
|1,727,480
|5,597,344
|5,857,806
|(Loss) Income from Operations
|(1,218,603
|)
|106,240
|(836,401
|)
|(1,142,316
|)
|Other Income (Expense)
|Interest Expense, Including Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs
|(214,425
|)
|(206,069
|)
|(624,290
|)
|(533,178
|)
|Other Income
|3,895
|8,575
|20,890
|347,547
|Total Other (Expense)
|(210,530
|)
|(197,494
|)
|(603,400
|)
|(185,631
|)
|Income (Loss) Before Provision for (Benefit) Income Taxes
|(1,429,133
|)
|(91,254
|)
|(1,439,801
|)
|(1,327,947
|)
|Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
|-
|(77,965
|)
|9,588
|(387,358
|)
|Net Loss
|$
|(1,429,133
|)
|$
|(13,289
|)
|$
|(1,449,389
|)
|$
|(940,589
|)
|Net Loss per Common Share
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
|Basic and diluted
|36,920,226
|36,688,266
|36,920,226
|36,688,266
SYNTEC OPTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash Flows From Operating Activities
|Net Loss
|$
|(1,449,389
|)
|$
|(940,589
|)
|Adjustments to Reconcile Loss to Net Cash (Used In)
|Provided By Operating Activities:
|Adjustments to Reconcile Loss to Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Operating Activities:
|Depreciation and Amortization
|2,033,935
|2,122,999
|Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs
|7,250
|6,806
|Stock-Based Compensation
|225,000
|-
|Gain on Disposal of Property and Equipment
|-
|(309,000
|)
|Change in Allowance for Expected Credit Losses
|21,571
|132,764
|Change in Reserve for Obsolescence
|(6,499
|)
|283,196
|Deferred Income Taxes
|-
|(495,151
|)
|(Increase) Decrease in:
|Accounts Receivable
|(103,308
|)
|845,314
|Inventory
|(962,154
|)
|(2,010,070
|)
|Federal Income Tax Receivable
|179,376
|-
|Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets
|351,473
|15,001
|Increase (Decrease) in:
|Accounts Payables and Accrued Expenses
|395,423
|(1,022,602
|)
|Federal Income Tax Payable
|-
|(278,079
|)
|Deferred Revenue
|(16,149
|)
|82,813
|Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities
|676,529
|(1,566,598
|)
|-
|Cash Flows From Investing Activities
|Purchases of Property and Equipment
|(643,808
|)
|(628,229
|)
|Proceeds from Disposal of Property and Equipment
|-
|309,000
|Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|(643,808
|)
|(319,229
|)
|Cash Flows From Financing Activities
|(Repayments) Borrowing on Line of Credit, Net
|500,000
|(473,729
|)
|Borrowing on Debt Obligations
|-
|1,100,388
|Repayments on Debt Obligations
|(346,463
|)
|(335,209
|)
|Repayments on Finance Lease Obligations
|(207,121
|)
|(87,084
|)
|Net Cash (Used in) Provided By Financing Activities
|(53,584
|)
|204,366
|Net Decrease in Cash
|(20,863
|)
|(1,681,461
|)
|Cash - Beginning
|598,787
|2,158,245
|Cash - Ending
|$
|577,924
|$
|476,784
|Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosures:
|Cash Paid for Interest
|$
|622,197
|$
|459,994
|-
|Cash Paid for Taxes
|$
|-
|$
|568,143
|Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Investing Activities:
|Assets Acquired and Included in Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
|$
|2,050
|$
|626,000
|Issuance of restricted stock from stock-based compensation
|$
|23
|$
|-
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Loss
|$
|(1,429,133
|)
|$
|(13,289
|)
|$
|(1,449,389
|)
|$
|(940,589
|)
|Depreciation & Amortization
|646,508
|739,812
|2,033,935
|2,129,805
|Stock-Based Compensation
|225,000
|-
|225,000
|-
|Debt Issuance Costs
|2,416
|-
|7,250
|-
|Interest Expenses
|212,618
|203,650
|622,197
|526,372
|Taxes
|-
|(77,965
|)
|9,588
|(387,358
|)
|Non-Recurring Items
|Executive Transition
|329,972
|122,374
|579,161
|122,374
|One-time Contract exit costs
|-
|-
|21,063
|-
|Non-recurring property damage
|-
|-
|21,261
|-
|Professional & Transaction Fees
|-
|-
|-
|174,500
|Technology Start-up Costs
|-
|22,275
|-
|272,067
|Optical Molding Evaluation Expenses
|-
|77,386
|-
|187,734
|Glass Molding Evaluation Expenses
|-
|28,240
|-
|130,196
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(12,619
|)
|$
|1,102,483
|$
|2,070,066
|$
|2,215,101
