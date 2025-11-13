President Awarded Another 418 Military Personnel, 127 Of Them Posthumously
The document states that the awards were given for personal courage in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and for selfless performance of military duty.Read also: Zelensky, Merz discuss frontline situatio
The defenders received the President's Cross of Military Merit, the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Danylo Halytsky, Princess Olga, and“For Courage,” as well as medals“For Military Service to Ukraine,”“Defender of the Fatherland,” and“For Saving Lives.”
As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky awarded state awards to another 585 military personnel, 280 of them posthumously.
Photo: OP
