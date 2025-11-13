President Awarded Another 418 Military Personnel, 127 Of Them Posthumously

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the corresponding decree No. 844/2025 of November 13 was published on the website of the head of stat.

The document states that the awards were given for personal courage in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and for selfless performance of military duty.

, Merz discuss frontline situatio

The defenders received the President's Cross of Military Merit, the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Danylo Halytsky, Princess Olga, and“For Courage,” as well as medals“For Military Service to Ukraine,”“Defender of the Fatherland,” and“For Saving Lives.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky awarded state awards to another 585 military personnel, 280 of them posthumously.

Photo: OP