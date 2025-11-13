At Least 4 California Schools Receive Bomb Threats Troy High School & 3 Other Fullerton Campuses On Lockdown
According to media reports, all four campuses have been put on lockdown as the Fullerton police combed through the schools to investigate the separate bomb threats and confirm their validity.
Since the police investigation is still in its initial phase, it is not immediately clear if the threats were credible. There were no reports of any injuries during the investigation.
Fullerton Police were seen on the Fern Drive Elementary campus, along with parents and children, as the school administration advised them to follow the school district's evacuation procedures.
