Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
At Least 4 California Schools Receive Bomb Threats Troy High School & 3 Other Fullerton Campuses On Lockdown

At Least 4 California Schools Receive Bomb Threats Troy High School & 3 Other Fullerton Campuses On Lockdown


2025-11-13 08:08:47
(MENAFN- Live Mint) At least four schools in Fullerton, California, received bomb threats on Thursday, November 13. The threats reportedly targeted Sunny Hill High School, Fullerton Union High School, Troy High School and Fern Drive Elementary School.

According to media reports, all four campuses have been put on lockdown as the Fullerton police combed through the schools to investigate the separate bomb threats and confirm their validity.

Since the police investigation is still in its initial phase, it is not immediately clear if the threats were credible. There were no reports of any injuries during the investigation.

Fullerton Police were seen on the Fern Drive Elementary campus, along with parents and children, as the school administration advised them to follow the school district's evacuation procedures.

MENAFN13112025007365015876ID1110342256



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search