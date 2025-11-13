EUR 1 Million Dutch Contribution Strengthens IOM's Resilience Fund For Migrants Worldwide

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)– The International Organization for Migration (IOM) welcomes the government of the Netherlands' confirmation of a EUR 1 million contribution to IOM's Resilience Fund, reaffirming its longstanding partnership and commitment to global migration governance.

“We are deeply grateful to the Netherlands for its steadfast partnership,” said IOM director general Amy Pope.“Partnership means showing up when it matters most. The Netherlands' flexible contributions allow us to respond to urgent needs, protect people on the move, and help communities rebuild their futures. This is what solidarity looks like in action.”

This contribution will help maintain IOM's capacity to respond swiftly to humanitarian crises and support long-term resilience efforts for migrants and displaced populations worldwide. It also reinforces IOM's institutional capacity to support member states in managing migration through targeted technical assistance, policy engagement, and operational support that promotes safe and dignified mobility.

In addition to this contribution, the Netherlands has provided EUR 3 million in flexible funding to IOM in 2025, reinforcing its commitment to the protection of people on the move and effective migration governance. The Netherlands also continues to support key IOM initiatives, including the COMPASS

Launched alongside IOM's 2024 Annual Report, the Resilience Fund

“The Netherlands greatly values its longstanding partnership with IOM,” said Pascalle Grotenhuis, DG International Cooperation at the ministry of foreign affairs of the Netherlands.“In times of increasing global instability, providing flexible funding is more important than ever. This additional unearmarked contribution reflects our confidence in IOM's ability to promote rights-based migration management and to uphold the dignity and protection of people on the move.”

The Netherlands has long been a key partner of IOM, supporting a wide range of programmes, including Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR), counter-trafficking, and migration policy development. This latest contribution reflects the strength of the partnership and a shared commitment to protecting migrants and supporting communities in need.

