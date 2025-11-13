403
Media Maniacs Group Joins As Official PR Partner For STN Conclave 2025 In Jaipur
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November, 2025: Media Maniacs Group has been announced as the Official PR Partner for the highly anticipated STN Conclave 2025, set to take place from November 27 to November 30, 2025, in Jaipur. Renowned for its creative storytelling and strategic communications expertise, Media Maniacs Group will lead the public relations and media outreach for this premier entrepreneurial event, ensuring its spirit of innovation, collaboration, and leadership resonates across diverse audiences in South Asia and beyond.
The STN Conclave is an annual summit that brings together over 200 of South Asiaâ€TMs top entrepreneurs from the STN alumni network for three days of insightful discussions, interactive workshops, and meaningful networking. It serves as a melting pot of ideas, leadership, and inspiration, fostering connections that contribute to regional and global business growth.
Expressing her excitement about the association, Surabhi Trivedi, CEO and Founder of Media Maniacs Group, said, \"We are thrilled to be the PR Partner for the STN Conclave 2025, an event that embodies innovation, collaboration, and leadership. At Media Maniacs Group, we believe in the power of storytelling to inspire change, and this conclave provides the perfect platform to showcase the entrepreneurial energy driving South Asiaâ€TMs future.\"
This year\'s conclave promises an impressive lineup of influential speakers and engaging sessions. Kirthika Reddy, CEO and Co-Founder of Verix; Captain G. R. Gopinath, Founder of Air Deccan; and Viraj Bahl, Founder of Veeba, will deliver keynote addresses that explore the evolving landscape of entrepreneurship and innovation Complementing these will be hands-on workshops led by Ravishankar Iyer, Founder of Story Rules, and Rakesh Balachandran, Co-Founder of FocusU, offering participants practical insights into storytelling and experiential learning.
With its blend of visionary perspectives, transformative dialogues, and networking opportunities, the STN Conclave 2025 promises to be a defining platform for entrepreneurs shaping the future of business in South Asia. The partnership with Media Maniacs Group reinforces the conclaveâ€TMs commitment to amplifying its impact and sharing its inspiring narratives with a wider audience.
