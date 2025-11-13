Vaughan Realtor Lisa Sinopoli Marks 34 Years In Real Estate, Reflects On 2017 RE/MAX Hall Of Fame Honour
Licensed in 1991, Lisa has spent her career blending deep market knowledge with a genuine, client-first approach. In 2024, she ranked #47 out of 2,000+ Realtors® at RE/MAX Hallmark Realty and achieved #8 in Vaughan-a testament to her consistent performance and dedication to the community she calls home.
Lisa holds the Certified Professional Consultant on Ageing (CPCA) designation, allowing her to specialize in helping seniors navigate downsizing and lifestyle transitions. Fluent in Italian, she also serves a diverse range of clients within Vaughan's vibrant multicultural community.
Clients agree.
“Lisa genuinely cares about helping her clients find the right place to call home... I always felt supported and informed, knowing every detail was being handled with care.” – Annelise Perron
“My house selling experience with Lisa was more like a spa vacation... totally pampered and well looked after... sold for a great price, in an amazingly short amount of time.” – Karen Hague
“Vaughan is my home and my heart,” says Lisa.“This milestone isn't just about me-it's about the trust my clients have placed in me for more than three decades. I'm grateful for every handshake, every story shared, and every set of keys I've handed over.”
About Lisa Sinopoli
Lisa Sinopoli is a Vaughan-based Realtor® licensed since 1991, serving families, seniors, and investors across the Greater Toronto Area. A RE/MAX Hall of Fame Inductee, she is recognized for her top rankings within RE/MAX Hallmark Realty, her CPCA designation, and her ability to connect with clients in both English and Italian. Known as“your friend, neighbour, and Realtor®,” Lisa is committed to providing the highest level of care and expertise to every client she serves.
