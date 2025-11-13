Masterwork Group Make An Appearance On Foshan Exhibition: MK Ecocut 130CS And AGV+Digital Twin System On Show, Attracting Audience's Attention

MENAFN - GetNews) On October 30, the "China International Corrugated & Carton Festival" grandly kicked off at Foshan Tanzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center. Masterwork made a highprofile appearance, showcasing its "Smart Manufacturing Solution Matrix" - including MK Ecocut 130CS die-cutting machine with stripping, a smart logistics system, and a digital twin system made by Jointelligent.

The booth was thronged with visitors. Not only did domestic carton companies visit in groups, but delegations from the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and India specifically attended the live demonstrations, showing strong interest in Masterwork's high-precision die-cutting equipment and intelligent management software. Many international customers expressed clear cooperation intentions on-site after in-depth discussions.







MK Ecocut 130CS: Solving the Pain Points of Medium and Small Format Production

MK Ecocut 130CSM is special machine for color box & gift box market, resolving the long-standing pain points of the industry. Data shows that 80% of double imposition products have a sheet size within 1300×960mm, yet most enterprises still rely on equipment with a 1,450-1,700mm format. This results in over 30% floor space occupancy, persistently high energy consumption, and precision errors often exceeding 2mm.







The presenter explained on site: "The 1300mm format is a 'golden size' validated by production data from numerous enterprises." This equipment can also be combined with MK Ecocut 130CS to form a workstation. Through an integrated structural design, it reduces the floor space by 35% and eliminates 2-3 manual operators. Its core advantages are reflected in three major technological breakthroughs:



Front-edge bottom rolling feeding mechanism, more suitable for warped and heavy corrugated board, suction stronger, feeding more stable.

Driven by a high-torque servo motor, max. speed 6,000 sheets per hour. Electric pressure adjustment ≤3mm, more accurate to handle 1–5mm corrugated boards, ensure higher die cutting quality. The die cutting accuracy is ≤1mm, perfectly meeting the stringent requirements of smooth cuts, precise creasing and accurate lock position of high-quality corrugated boxes.



Intelligent Logistics + Digital Twin: Building Fully Transparent Production Processes

At the exhibition, the demonstration of "Equipment - Logistics - Management" became a highlight of smart manufacturing. AGV seamlessly interfaced with the delivery unit of the MK Ecocut 130CS, performing fully automatic pallet grabbing and transfer without manual intervention. This is based on MK's upgraded automatic logistics line for die-cutting machines, which enables seamless integration with AGVs, ASRS, and other logistics systems, boosting material handling efficiency on the production line by 40%.







The more forward-thinking Digital Twin Systems allows visitors to intuitively experience the magic of the "Transparent Factory". In the virtual scenario developed by Jointelligent based on Industrial IoT technology, the digital twin system achieves seamless synchronization between the physical equipment and key data points- including the operating parameters of the MK Ecocut 130CS, the real-time routes of the AGVs, the completion progress of production orders and so on. Operators can switch perspectives via the touchscreen, view equipment energy consumption curves, fault alerts, and even simulate efficiency differences between various production scheduling scenarios-all to support data-driven decision-making.

The market recognition for MK Ecocut 130CS is evident from the high volume of inquiries and cooperation intentions, fully confirming the maturity of the equipment's performance and its operational stability. This stems from Masterwork's in-depth expertise and focused development in post-press corrugated technology.

In the future, Masterwork will continue to focus on the corrugated post-press sector, further optimizing the intelligent collaboration capabilities of its 1300mm and 1700mm format machine enhancing synergy efficiency with AGVs and digital twin system, and providing efficient solutions that better match the production needs of carton and corrugated enterprises of varying sizes, helping the industry continuously break through in efficiency and quality.